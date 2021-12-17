Saturday December 18, 2021

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 3pm

For the first time since he was sacked, Edward Golola returns to St. Mary’s stadium Kitende in the opposite dugout as Tooro United visit Vipers.

Golola’s stature at Kitende is unmatched as he has been involved in every title the club has won either as head or assistant coach.

However, he takes a struggling side back as he faces his former bosses who are keen on returning to ways at home.

The Venoms, managed by Brazilian Oliviera Robertinho have dropped points in their last two games – losing to URA and drawing with KCCA which makes the Tooro United a must win.

They come into the game six points behind leaders KCCA despite playing one game less and are fully aware that any slip up will be detrimental to their title charge.

Yunus Sentamu, Ceaser Mazonki and the returning Milton Karisa will be crucial for the hosts against a side that has conceded the most goals (26) so far.

In addition, Tooro United has not picked any point since match day two.

Elsewhere, wounded UPDF visit Arua Hill with either seeking a return to winning ways.