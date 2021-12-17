Result

Express 1-0 Gaddafi

Eric Kambale fine home form continued as he netted the solo goal to help Express overcome Gaddafi FC at Wankulukuku.

The all-important goal that keeps the Red Eagles win-draw-win sequence arrived four minutes to the break when he got at the end of Saddiq Ssekyembe ball.

It was Kambale’s third goal in as many home games and the three points take the Eagles’ tally to 19 but remain 5th on the 16-team log after Wakiso Giants picked a draw at Mbarara City to stay fourth.

The defending champions will take on leaders KCCA next on December 22 eager to win and reduce the gap that stands at seven points now.

KCCA have a game in hand though as they visit rivals SC Villa at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.