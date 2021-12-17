Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Friday, December 17 Results:

Kooki 3-3 Mawokota

Mawokota Bulemeezi 2-1 Ssese

On three different occasions, Mawokota recovered from a goal down to make amends and force a 3-all stalemate with Kooki in the final Butikiro group duel at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Ivan Ssemwanga, John Kiseka and Sande Mudde got the goals for Kooki, winners of the Masaza Cup championship in 2006.

Three time champions (2005, 2007 and 2013), Mawokota replied gallantly through a brace by forward Tony Kiberu and second half substitute Joel Opio.

Kooki played the final 20 minutes of the game with a man less following a second bookable offence by Abdul Malik Bironse before he was sent off for an early shower by referee Shamirah Nabukenya.

In the enticing game, Ssemwanga gave Kooki the lead on 20 minutes.

Kiberu replied for Mawokota on the stroke of half time as the opening stanza ended 1-all.

Kiseka regained Kooki’s lead with a distant shot off 35 yards as the second half returned for a 2-1 lead.

10 minutes into the second half, Mudde extended Kooki’s lead by a two goal margin.

Subsistute Opio tapped home the Mawokota’s second in the 77th minute and Kiberu grabbed the late equalizer to send the time into wild celebrations.

Mawokota completed in second position (in Butikiro group) on four points and will face Kyaggwe in the quarter finals.

Butikiro group leaders Bulemeezi (2-1 winners over islanders Ssese) will face Bulange group runners up Busiro on Tuesday in the final quarter final.

Team Line Ups:

Kooki XI: Izir Ssemujju (G.K), Stephen Matovu, Abdul Malik Bironse, Gordon Wante, Assey Tusubira, Bekar Byaruhanga, Gonzaga Ssekyewa, Ivan Ssemwanga, Erias Kiyemba, Sande Mudde, Issah Emma Mugoya

Subs: Ben Ssebanobe, Anthony Ssekidde, John Kiseka, Sulaiman Mugera

Team officials:

Head coach : Badru Ssenkaayi

Assistant coach: Simon Kintu

Team Doctor: Brian Mwebe

Team manager: Samuel Ndawula

Mawokota XI: Patrick Emojong (G.K), Nicholas Jjonga, Faizo Matovu, Angello Kizza, Mike Kintu, Allan Oyirwoth, Saidi Mayanja, Joel Opio, Tonny Kiberu, Isaac Ofoyrwoth, Godfrey Ssekibengo

Subs: Eric Ssengendo, Arnold Odongo, Dan Kazibwe, Amos Ayikobua, Lazaro Bwambale

Team officials:

Head coach : Richard Malinga

Assistant coach : Frank Zaga man

Team manager: Swaibu Kiying

Match officials:

Center Referee: Shamirah Nabukenya

Assistant Referee 1 : Ambrose Tukwatanise

Assistant Referee 2 : Fred Kiwanuka

Fourth Official: Stuart Kaweesa

Referee Assessor : Ali Tomusange

Commissioner: Francis Mugerwa Bikeka

Results:

Thursday, December 16:

Ssese 6-1 Kooki

Kooki Mawokota 0-1 Bulemeezi

Tuesday, December 14: