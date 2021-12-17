Saturday December 18, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3pm

Police will attempt to pick their first win of the season when they host fellow strugglers Busoga United at Lugogo on Saturday.

Both teams languish in the relegation zone with the Cops at the base with only three points after ten games while Busoga United are four points better in 14th place.

Abdallah Mubiru’s cops understand that failure to pick points off fellow strugglers will broaden what is already a crisis at the club that has been in the top division since 1996.

Their major undoing has been failure to score goals but the game against Busoga United who have conceded 15 so far provides a good chance for the forwards to redeem themselves.

Busoga United are embroiled in financial crisis and have threatened not to honour the fixture.

Key Stat

In the previous eight meetings, both have won 4 and no draws.

None of the two sides has ever picked a point away in this fixture.