Captain’s Golf Putter Tournament (Entebbe At 120 Years):

Day 1 (Professionals) Leader: Ronald Rugumayo – 65

Ronald Rugumayo scored 6-under par 65 to take command of the leaderboard on day one of the Captain’s putter at Entebbe Golf Club.

The 2017 Uganda Amateur Golf Champion is four strokes ahead of second placed Phillip Kasozi.

The trio of Abraham Ainamani, Rodell Gaita and Henry Lujja are level par (71).

Standing at one-over is Adolf Muhumuza. Others in the top ten are Brian Toolit (75), Steven Odong (76), Ronnie Bukenya (76), Emmanuel Ogwang (76), Herman Decco Mutebi (76) and the only lady, Flavia Namakula (76).

Nineteen professionals teed off on day one ahead of the second round.

Becca Mwanja (77), Emmanuel Opio Onito (77), Herman Mutaawe (77), Robert Oluba (77), George Olayo (78), Davis Kato (78) and Gerald Kabuye (81).

Day Two draws:

On Friday, there will be day two action as early as 9 AM.

First in action will be the pairing of Gerald Kabuye and Davis Kato (9 AM).

George Olayo and Jinja based professional Emmanuel Opio Onito tee off at 9:10 AM.

Robert Oluba, Becca Mwanj and Herman Mutawe commence at 9:20 AM.

Steven Odong, Ronnie Bukenya and Emmanuel Ogwang shall swing off at 9:30 AM.

Flavia Namakula, Herman Decco Mutebi and Brian Toolit will follow suit at 9:40 AM.

The second pressure group will tee off at 9:50 AM with the threesome of Adolf Muhumuza, Henry Lujja and Abraham Ainamani.

The main pressure group has Rodell Gaita, Phillip Kasozi and Ronald Rugumayo will tee off at 10:00 AM.

The tournament is part of the celebrations as Entebbe club marks 120 years.

Full Leaderboard:

Ronald Rugumayo – 65

Phillip Kasozi – 69

Abraham Ainamani – 71

Rodell Gaita – 71

Henry Lujja – 71

Adolf Muhumuza – 72

Brian Toolit – 75

Steven Odong – 76

Ronnie Bukenya – 76

Emmanuel Ogwang – 76

Herman Decco Mutebi – 76

Flavia Namakula – 76

Becca Mwanja – 77

Emmanuel Opio Onito – 77

Herman Mutaawe – 77

Robert Oluba – 77

George Olayo – 78

Davis Kato – 78

Gerald Kabuye – 81

