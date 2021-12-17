“Remain Vigilant Against COVID-19” Run:

Sunday, 19 th December 2021

December 2021 Start/Finish: Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala (7 AM)

Uganda’s Olympic gold medalists are among the elite athletes who have confirmed to take place in the first ever run code named “Remain Vigilant Against COVID-19”.

The likes of Jacob Kiplimo, Peruth Chemutai, Stephen Kiprotich and Paralympian David Emong among others will take part in this run that will be held at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds in Kampala.

Peruth Chemutai

Jacob Kiplimo

David Emong Credit: Zimbio

The run is organized by the National Council of Sports (NCS), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), public relations office, office of the President in conjunction with the ministries of health, education and sports, ICT and other ministries and government departments.

The National Council of Sports and the Uganda Olympic Committee are happy to collaborate with the Office of the President – media and public relations department and the Ministry of Health in supporting the run to be held on December 19 2021 under the theme, ‘remain vigilant against COVID-19. Over the last close to 2 years we have been under the dark cloud of COVID-19 that disrupted our sporting calendar. Sport is now open operating under the standard operating Procedure’s (SOPs). We look forward to the safe full opening up of all sectors of the economy next year. Sport through the sport for life, sport for health can play a transformational role in keeping our communities health and safe. Donald Rukare, President Uganda Olympic Committee, Chairman National Council of Sports

The run aims at raising awareness of the public as we move into the festive season and the reopening of the economy, the reopening of schools and other sectors.

At the venue, vaccination and blood donation services will also be available.

In adhering to the standard operating procedures, only 200 people with vaccination cards will be allowed to take part in the run.

The universal message is “remain vigilant and observe the SOP’s all the time since the reopening of the economy does not necessarily mean the end of the disease.

Lots of prizes will be won by the excellent runners.