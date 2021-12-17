Results

Onduparaka 1-1 URA

Mbarara City 0-0 Wakiso Giants

BUL FC 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Express 1-0 Gaddafi

For the fourth successive time, URA could only settle for a point after playing in a 1-1 draw away to Onduparaka.

The four time champions have not won a game since beating Vipers 2-0 at Kitende.

Najib Fesali scored the leveller for Sam Timbe’s men to cancel out a first half strike for Onduparaka by Muhammad Shaban.

Kabon Living had given the visitors a lead early on but his goal was cancelled after protests from the hosts for using his hand.

URA are now 8th on the log with 14 points in nine games while a point leaves Onduparaka 11th with as many points.

The tax collector’s next assignment is a home game to Mbarara City on December 22 and Onduparaka will be away to Gaddafi a day before.

Elsewhere, Mbarara City were held to a goalless draw by Wakiso Giants in Kakyeka, BUL FC and Soltilo Bright Stars also shared spoils while Express edged visitors Gaddafi 1-0 at Wankulukuku.