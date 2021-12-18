Entebbe Captain’s Putter Championship 2021 (Professionals):

Overall winner: Abraham Ainamani – 71, 69 (140)

Abraham Ainamani toppled the rest of the crop during the 2021 Captain’s putter golf tournament (professionals) at the par-71 Entebbe club on Friday, 17th December.

Ainamani scored a combined gross score of 140 over two rounds (two under par) to claim the lion’s share of the Shs. 10,000,000 total kitty.

The long hitting golfer recovered from third place on day one where he scored level par to top the rest of the crop with 2-under 69 on the closing round.

Two golfers Rodell Gaita and day one leader Ronald Rugumayo tied on level par score (141).

Gaita and Rugumayo were a stroke better than Entebbe club’s pro Henry Lujja (142).

Other golfers who made the cut:

Herman Decco Mutebi (143), Phillip Kasozi (145), Brian Toolit (146), Emmanuel Ogwang (150), Adolf Muhumuza (150), George Olayo (151), Robert Oluba (151) and Ronnie Bukenya (151) all made the cut.

Herman Decco Mutebi

Missed Cut:

Seven golfers missed the treasured cut. These include; Steven Odong (153), Flavia Namakula (153), Davis Kato (153), Herman Mutaawe (154), Becca Mwanja (155), Opio Onito (155) and Gerald Kabuye (157).

The championship that is held to celebrate 120 years of Entebbe’s existance is bankrolled by Hima Cement.

The closing day is Saturday, 18th December 2021 with the main event that will be climaxed by the crowning ceremony that entails the prize giving.

