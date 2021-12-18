Result

Vipers 1-0 Tooro United

Ceaser Mazonki scored midway the second half as Vipers laboured to get past bottom side Tooro United at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

The Congolese import beat the offside trap in the 69th minute and placed the ball beyond the onrushing Kenneth Lukyamuzi in the visitors’ goal.

The visitors who are now winless in over nine games had no tactician in the dugout as Edward Golola didn’t show up but that mattered less as they put up a spirited performance.

Vipers were the better side in terms creating chances but were lethargic and also when on target, Man of the Match Lukyamuzi stood tall.

Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Bright Anukani didn’t show up and were taken off by the Brazilian.

In the end, the Venoms edged the encounter that could have ended in a draw had Denis Ojera claim for what appeared like a penalty been considered by referee Ronald Madanda.

With KCCA dropping points at Villa, Vipers are now four points adrift of the leaders with a game in hand on 23 points.

Their next outing is away to Soltilo Bright Stars while Tooro United will host Police FC next week.