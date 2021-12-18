Result

Police 3-1 Busoga United

For the first time this season, Police won a game after overcoming visitors Busoga United 3-1 at Lugogo.

Arafat Kakonge and substitutes Brian Muruli and Juma Balinya scored for the Cops who had to rally from a goal down after Anwar Ntege had put the visitors in the lead.

Ntege’s goal arrived in the 17th minute from a well taken penalty but the Cops drew level at the death of the first stanza with Kakonge getting his first goal in Police colours.

By then, skipper Tonny Mawejje who started on the bench had come on to stead the ship.

Muruli scored Police’s second 66th minute after he had replaced Muwadda Mawejje at half time and Balinya made the points safe nine minutes from time with a goal from 12 yards.

The win, also Police’s first since beating MYDA 6-1 in April lifts them from the base to 15th with six points exchanging positions with their next opponents Tooro United who lost 1-0 to Vipers at Kitende.

Busoga United drop to the relegation zone as they have 7 points from 10 games played ahead of their clash with SC Villa on Wednesday next week.