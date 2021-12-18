Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 11 Results – Saturday, 18th December 2021):

SC Villa 1-1 KCCA

KCCA Vipers 1-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Police 3-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Arua Hill 2-1 UPDF

The eagerly awaited derby contest between Sports Club Villa and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru lived to its billing with a point per side.

This duel ended one goal apiece with the visitors, KCCA taking the lead through a powerful header from Rogers Mato off Brian Majwega’s corner kick in the 70th minute.

For a moment, the SC Villa players and fans bitterly protested the goal that they thought had gone out and through the loose goal net.

The Jogoos replied via a well struck penalty from super substitute Benson Muhindo in the first of the five added minutes.

SC Villa’s Nicholas Kabonge beats Abubakar Gift Ali (Credit: David Isabirye)

The penalty was awarded for a foul on Muhindo himself after he was sandwiched by John Revita and Brian Majwega in the forbidden area as referee William Oloya did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Muhindo composed himself to beat KCCA goalkeeper and captain Benjamin Ochan from 12 yards, slotting the ball to the left as Ochan dived the wrong way on the right.

Before the two goals, the battle remained well contested with thrills anticipated of a cracker and traditional derby in the league.

Denis Iguma beats Travis Mutyaba of SC Villa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sports Club Villa’s Sadam Masereka and Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang were on the culprits’ list for missing clear cut scoring opportunities.

On the other end, KCCA had to fault former SC Villa forward Charles Lwanga, Davis Kasirye and their goal hero Mato for the half chances not converted.

Muhindo was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

Benson Muhindo holds the man of the match plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

This was KCCA’s third draw of the season in 11 games as they remain top of the 16 league table standings on 27 points, four points adrift from second placed Vipers who squeezed a 1-0 home win over sturbborn Tooro United at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Jogoos remain 12th on the log with 10 points off 10 matches played thus far.

Sports Club Villa XI Vs KCCA (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Joseph Kafumbe, Fred Gift, Kenneth Semakula, Fred Agandu, Salim Abdallah, Travis Mutyaba, Sadam Masereka, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang

Subs: Derrick Ssekiganda (G.K), Ali Bayo, Benson Muhindo, Iddi Abdulwahdi, Umar Lutalo, Goffin Oriywoth, Oscar Mawa

Team officials:

Head coach : Petros Koukouras

Assistant Coach : Jackson Magera

Team Doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

KCCA XI Vs SC Villa (Credit: David Isabirye)

KCCA XI: Benjamin Ochan (G.K, Captain), Hassan Jurua, John Revita, Denis Iguma, Herbert Achai, Brian Majwega, Abubakar Ali Gift, Usama Arafat, Rogers Mato, Charles Lwanga, Davis Kasirye

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Andrew Kawooya, Stefano Loro Mazengo, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Brian Aheebwa, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ibrahim Juma

Team officials:

Head Coach : Morley Byekwaso

Assistant coach : Badru Kaddu

Trainers: Richard Malinga & Saaka Mpiima

Goalkeeping Coach: Moses Oloya

Match officials with captains of SC Villa and KCCA (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: William Oloya

Assistant Referee 1 : Ronald Katenya

Assistant Referee 2 : Isa Masembe

Fourth official : Habibah Naigaga

Assessor: Rajab Waiswa

Some of the KCCA fans at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru (Credit: David Isabirye)