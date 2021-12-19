Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Buganda Region – Preliminary Phase, Round 3):

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Games (Kick off is 3 PM):

Five Stars Vs Free Stars – Works playground, Entebbe

Manyangwa Vs Kajjansi United – Gayaza Church playground

Kiwanga United Vs Lugazi Municipal – Uganda Clays playground, Kajjansi

Kiyinda Boys Vs Masaka City – Ssaza Ground, Mityana

Nakifuma United Vs Seeta United – Kalagi playground

The battle for the six slots at the round of 64 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 competition under Buganda region returns with the third phase in the preliminary stage on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

There are five games to be played in Buganda region at various venues to determine the first five clubs that will make the round of 64 grade before the sixth one shall be decided (via a play-off or otherwise).

Five Stars Entebbe players get instructions from their coaches Hussein Mulawa and Moses “Muko” Kayemba

In Entebbe Municipality, Five Stars shall host Mukono based Free Stars at the Works playground in Entebbe town.

Five Stars eliminated Rays of Grace (6-5 in post match penalties after a 2-all draw in normal time) and Kawomya (2-0) at the earlier two rounds whilst Free Stars ejected Kampala University (Masaka campus) via a walk over.

Kajjansi United players ; Joel Sserunjogi, Marvin Nyanzi, Ivan Kakumba celebrate one of their three goals against Lugazi

Other matches:

Manyangwa entertains a star studded Kajjansi United at the Gayaza Church playground, Kiwanga United will play Lugazi Municipal at Uganda Clays playground, Kajjansi.

Kiyinda Boys face Masaka City at Ssaza Ground, Mityana while Nakifuma United shall be home to Seeta United at Kalagi playground.

All the games shall kick off at 3 PM with a winner expected to be decided from each of the ties.

Should the contests remained tied after 90 minutes, post-match penalties will be called to decide the victors.

Action between Kajjansi United and Lugazi at Uganda Clays Playground, Kajjansi. Kajjansi United

Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 | Buganda Region – Round 2 Results:

Kawomya 0-2 Five Stars

Five Stars Nakifuma United 3-1 Sparks

Sparks Kajjansi United 2-3 Lugazi

Lugazi Masaka City 2-1 Buikwe Red Stars

Buikwe Red Stars Kakiri Town Council 0-1 Kiyinda Boys

Kiyinda Boys Lugazi Municipal 1 (8) – 1 (7) Young Simba

Young Simba Tiger Stars 0 (3) – 0 (5) Manyangwa

Manyangwa Free Stars Vs Kampala University, Masaka (Not Played)

Seeta United Vs Busiro United (Not Played)

First Round Results: