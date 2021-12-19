Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals):

Monday, 20th December:

12 PM : Buluuli Vs Buwekula

: Buluuli Vs Buwekula 3 PM: Buddu Vs Kyadondo

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota

Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Kyaggwe

The 2021 Masaza Cup tournament has reached the quarter final stage.

The eight standing teams are Buluuli, Buwekula, Buddu, Kyadondo, Kyaggwe, Mawokota, Bulemeezi and Busiro.

On Monday, 20th December 2021, 2011 champions Buluuli takes on two time finalists Buwekula at noon.

Busiro’s goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba prepares self to execute a drop ball

Buluuli topped the Masengere group with 8 points and will take on Muganzirwaza second placed side, Buwekula who finished with 7 points.

The second game on Monday will have Muganzirwaza group leaders Buddu (10 points) up against Masengere group runners up Kyadondo (7 points).

Kyaggwe’s Brian Kasule shoots as two Busiro players block. Kyaggwe face Mawokota in semi-finals whilst Busiro will play Bulemeezi at the quarter finals

During the subsequent day (Tuesday, 21st December 2021), Bulange group leaders Kyaggwe (7 points) shall play Butikiro group runners up Mawokota (4 points) at mid-day.

At 3 PM, Bulemeezi who led Butikiro group shall play Bulange group runners up Busiro (7 points).

At stake are semi-final slots with the last four stage slated to be held on Thursday, 23rd December 2021.

The finals shall be held on a date and venue yet to be confirmed by the local organizing committee.

Richard Malinga, Mawokota head coach

The game strategy for the quarter final is far different from that of group stages. We have used the resting days to plan afresh as we plot for the quarter finals. These are knock outs where every decision matters. Richard Malinga, Head coach Mawokota Ssaza

Bulemeezi has the pedigree and class coming to the quarter final clash against Busiro. We are glad that the players injured and those suspended during the group stages are back. The focus is to play the remaining three matches like cup finale. Yusuf Kinene, Assistant coach Bulemeezi Ssaza

Yusuf Kinene, assistant coach at Bulemeezi Ssaza

Gomba are the reigning champions who have also won the championship a record five times.

Top scorers: