Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals):
Monday, 20th December:
- Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula
- Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo
Tuesday, 21st December 2021:
- 12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota
- 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro
Buddu joined Buwekula as the first two semi-finalists of the 2021 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.
Buddu, winners of the championship in 2016 overcame 2008 champions Kyadondo 2-1 in a well contested duel.
Geofrey Gaganga and Bruno Bunyaga scored for Buddu whilst Patrick Oyetti got the consolation for Kyadondo.
Gaganga headed Buddu ahead off Marvin Kavuma’s cross from the right on the 40th minute mark.
Bunyaga then converted from close range after bullet free-kick delivery by Sharifu Ssengendo on the right flank.
Patrick Oyetti finished off at the back post with 6 minutes to climax the game to give the match a worthy tense ending.
Meanwhile, in the early kick off of the quarter final, Buweekula overcame Buluuli 3-0 to book the first quarter final berth.
Ismail Tamubula scored a brace and captain Shafik Kakande added the other for Frank Mulindwa’s coached side.
Buwekula will face the winner between Kyaggwe and Mawokota at the semi-final stage.
Bulemeezi meanwhile, will battle Buleemezi or Busiro in the semi-finals.
Team Line Ups:
Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Haruna Lukwago, Gideon Odongo, Jonathan Oluka, Fahad Nsamba, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Marvin Kavuma, Sharifu Ssengendo, Isma Lamitara
Subs: Nasifu Kabuye (G.K), Vianny Bukenya, Jaffer Kaziro, Steven Muwawu, Brian Omirambe
Team officials:
- Head coach: Steven Bogere
- Assistant coach: Andy Ssali
- Team Doctor: Rose Namuwonge
- Team Manager: Joseph Lutaaya
Kyadondo XI: Enock Kibuuka (G.K), Yuda Ddumba, Isaac Ssenyunga, Christopher Tebandeke, Fred Ntambi, Patrick Oyeeti, Kizza Kiwatule, Donald Wafula, Simon Kizito, Ivan Nyombi, Sadat Mulindwa
Subs: Marvin Muyobo, Aldrine Kambale, Kamada Bbosa, Timothy Musingo
Team officials:
- Head coach: Antnony Ssekito
- Assistant coach: Tom Nsereko
- Team Doctor: Herman Mukalazi
- Team manager: David Kalibala
Referee: Vicent Kavuma
Top scorers:
- Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals
- Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals
- Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 5 Goals
- Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals
- Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 4 Goals
- Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals
- John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals
- Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals