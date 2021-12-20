Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals):

Monday, 20th December:

Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota

Kyaggwe Mawokota 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro

Buddu joined Buwekula as the first two semi-finalists of the 2021 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

Buddu, winners of the championship in 2016 overcame 2008 champions Kyadondo 2-1 in a well contested duel.

Geofrey Gaganga and Bruno Bunyaga scored for Buddu whilst Patrick Oyetti got the consolation for Kyadondo.

Bruno Bunyaga takes on a Kyadondo player during the second quarter final

Gaganga headed Buddu ahead off Marvin Kavuma’s cross from the right on the 40th minute mark.

Bunyaga then converted from close range after bullet free-kick delivery by Sharifu Ssengendo on the right flank.

Patrick Oyetti finished off at the back post with 6 minutes to climax the game to give the match a worthy tense ending.

The captain’s of Buddu and Kyadondo with the match officials prior to kick off

Meanwhile, in the early kick off of the quarter final, Buweekula overcame Buluuli 3-0 to book the first quarter final berth.

Ismail Tamubula scored a brace and captain Shafik Kakande added the other for Frank Mulindwa’s coached side.

Buwekula will face the winner between Kyaggwe and Mawokota at the semi-final stage.

Bulemeezi meanwhile, will battle Buleemezi or Busiro in the semi-finals.

Buddu XI Vs Kyadondo

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Haruna Lukwago, Gideon Odongo, Jonathan Oluka, Fahad Nsamba, Geofrey Gaganga, Bruno Gaganga, Bruno Bunyaga, Marvin Kavuma, Sharifu Ssengendo, Isma Lamitara

Subs: Nasifu Kabuye (G.K), Vianny Bukenya, Jaffer Kaziro, Steven Muwawu, Brian Omirambe

Team officials:

Head coach: Steven Bogere

Steven Bogere Assistant coach : Andy Ssali

: Andy Ssali Team Doctor : Rose Namuwonge

: Rose Namuwonge Team Manager: Joseph Lutaaya

Kyadondo XI Vs Buddu

Kyadondo XI: Enock Kibuuka (G.K), Yuda Ddumba, Isaac Ssenyunga, Christopher Tebandeke, Fred Ntambi, Patrick Oyeeti, Kizza Kiwatule, Donald Wafula, Simon Kizito, Ivan Nyombi, Sadat Mulindwa

Subs: Marvin Muyobo, Aldrine Kambale, Kamada Bbosa, Timothy Musingo

Team officials:

Head coach : Antnony Ssekito

: Antnony Ssekito Assistant coach: Tom Nsereko

Tom Nsereko Team Doctor : Herman Mukalazi

: Herman Mukalazi Team manager: David Kalibala

Match officials with the Buddu and Kyadondo captains prior to kick off

Referee: Vicent Kavuma

