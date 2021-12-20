Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals):

Monday, 20th December:

Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota

Kyaggwe 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro

Buweekula continued to present their title aspirations for the 2021 Masaza Cup title with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Buluuli during the first quarter final contest at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, December 20.

Ismail Tamubula scored a brace and captain Shafik Kakande added the other for Frank Mulindwa’s coached side.

Tamubula raced onto midfielder Isaac Musiima’s defence splitter before the forward calmly placed the ball past goalkeeper Abdul Salim Ssekamwa onto five minutes.

Kakande doubled the scores with a great diving header off a well delivered cross by Lucky John Kasagga on the right flank on 25 minutes.

Tamubula made it two with 9 minutes to the end of the first half for his fifth goal of the campaign.

The second half had no goal scored.

Captains and goalkeepers of Buwekula against Buluuli

Buwekula became the first team to book their berth at the last four stage.

Other quarter final duels:

On Monday afternoon, former winners Buddu eliminated Kyadondo 2-1 during the 3 PM kick off duel.

Geofrey Gaganga and Bruno Bunyaga scored Buddu’s goals. The consolation by Kyadondo was netted by Patrick Oyeeti.

The final two quarter final contests shall have pre-tournament favourites Kyaggwe against three time winners Mawokota on Tuesday at noon before Bulemeezi will take on Busiro at 3 PM.

At stake are semi-final slots with the last four stage slated to be held on Thursday, 23rd December 2021.

The finals shall be held on a date and venue yet to be confirmed by the local organizing committee.

Gomba are the reigning champions.

Buluuli XI Vs Buwekula

Team Line Ups:

Buluuli XI: Abdul Salim Ssekamwa (G.K), Derrick Kato, Swaib Kazibwe, Brian Masembe, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Farid Ssekyanzi, Islam Mustafa, Jacob Kamwesiga, Derrick Kaija, Lawrence Kakande, Johnson Ssenyonga

Subs: Michael Mugenyi, Ceaser Orwotho, Henry Lule, Steven Serebe, John Innocent Kisolo

Buluuli subsistute players

Team officials:

Head coach : Peter Ssibo

: Peter Ssibo Assistant coach : Hamuza Mumenya

: Hamuza Mumenya Team Doctor : Brian Luwangula

: Brian Luwangula Team manager: Steven Teberwondwa

Buwekula XI Vs Buluuli

Buwekula XI: Isaac Kwizera Onyango (G.K), Emmanuel Yiga, Alex Kizito, Benard Alijuna, Michael Kimera, Raymond Marvin Witakire, Michael Abura, Isaac Musiima, Shafic Kakande (Captain), Ivan Ssemujju, Ismail Tamubula

Subs: Fahad Jjumbe, Patrick Mubiru (G.K), Stuart Otunnu, Anthony Kizito, Lucky Johnson Kasagga

Buwekula officials and subsitute players

Team officials:

Head coach : Frank Mulindwa

: Frank Mulindwa Assistant coach: Prince Geofrey Jjuuko

Prince Geofrey Jjuuko Team Doctor: Tonny Mutebi

Tonny Mutebi Team manager: Vincent Sserunjogi

Match officials for Buluuli Vs Buwekula game with the team captains

Match officials:

Center Referee: Alex Wasswa

Alex Wasswa Assistant Referee 1 : Mustafa Mafumu

: Mustafa Mafumu Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe

Robert Kimbugwe Fourth official: Henry Musisi

Henry Musisi Assessor: Samuel Kayondo

Samuel Kayondo Commissioner: Francis Kitaka

Top scorers: