Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021-2022 (Buganda Region – Preliminary Phase, Round 3):

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Results:

Five Stars 1-0 Free Stars

Free Stars Manyangwa 1-5 Kajjansi United

Kajjansi United Kiwanga United 0-1 Lugazi Municipal

Lugazi Municipal Kiyinda Boys 3-1 Masaka City

Masaka City Nakifuma United 0-2 Seeta United

Entebbe based Five Stars Football Club, a fresh entity in club football attained a round of 64 berth in the 2021-2022 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

This followed a hard fought 1-0 win over visiting Free Stars from Mukono at the Works playground in the heart of Entebbe Municipality.

Defender Steven “Burkina” Gitta scored the all-important goal, a second half penalty after a foul in the forbidden area.

Five Stars head coach Hussein Mulawa, a former goalkeeper hailed the teamwork character from all his charges; players, technical staff, administration and fans.

I salute the character of my players right from the first game against Rays of Grace to the final game. The teamwork element, technical staff, administration and fans. We are determined at the round of 64. Hussein Mulawa, Five Stars FC Head Coach

Five Stars Team

Elsewhere, Seeta United also made the round of 64 berth with a 2-0 win on the road over Nakifuma United at Kalagi playground.

A goal in each half from Allan Wanyama and Derrick Muyanja inspired Seeta United to victory.

Wanyama opened the scoring in the 19th minute before Muyanja wrapped the scoring business with 18 minutes to full time.

Kajjansi United were the biggest winners on the day, out-smarting Manyangwa 5-1 at the Gayaza Church playground during the one-sided duel.

Former Nyamityobora and Entebbe forward John Wesley “Neymar” Kisakye netted a brace, left winger Farouk Musisi (formerly at Artland Katale and Vipers), Marvin Nyanzi and Joel Sserunjogi scored for Kajjansi United.

Denis Kiggundu found the consolation for the hosts.

At the Mityana Ssaza playground, Kiyinda Boys humbled Masaka City 3-1 and Lugazi Municipal edged Kiwanga United 1-0 at the Uganda Clays playground in Kajjansi.

After the third round, six clubs qualified to the round of 64 stage, awaiting draws with rest of the 60 clubs in other regions, Uganda Premier and the FUFA Big League.

Five Stars, Kajjansi United, Lugazi Municipal, Kiyinda Boys, Seeta United and Free Stars progessed to the round of 64 stage.

According to the Buganda Region Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Ssejjemba, Free Stars earned the ticket after falling 1-0 away to Five Stars.

Qualified clubs to the round of 64: