Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals):

Monday, 20th December:

12 PM : Buluuli Vs Buwekula

: Buluuli Vs Buwekula 3 PM: Buddu Vs Kyadondo

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota

Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Kyaggwe Ssaza

As the Masaza Cup 2021 tournament enters the quarter final stage at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru, there is a lot to play for as the battle for semi-final slot intensifies.

Two former winners of this tournament Buddu and Kyadondo shall face off during the second quarter final on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 3 PM.

Buddu won the championship in 2016 as Kyadondo had smiled with the trophy in 2008.

To reach the quarter finals, Buddu toppled Muganzirwazza group with 10 points and face Kyadondo who came in the second place with 7 points in Masengere group.

Buddu players celebrate a goal against Busujju during the group stages at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Talking Points:

Buddu has had several internal woes between the management, players and coaching staff over delayed wages.

The blickering aside, the team is firing on all cyclinders with goalkeeping duo of Michael Lutaaya and Nasifu Kabuye eyeing for their first clean sheet in the tournament.

Defenders Steven Muwawu, Jaffer Kaziro, Abdallah Ssentongo, Gideon Odongo and Edward Namasa are available to give the cover to either Lutaaya or Kabuye in goal.

Buddu defender Edward Namasa scores a header past Buwekula goalkeeper Patrick Mubiru

Midfielders Isma Lamitara, Fahad Nsamba, Geofrey Gaganga, Farouk Sekyai and Sharif Ssengendo are options to break the opposition team as they feed forwards Marvin Kavuma (captain), Bruno Bunyaga, Vianney Bukenya and Brian Omirambo.

Buddu is coached by experienced tactician Steven Bogere working alongside Andy Ssali, a technical docket that believes in free-flowing football.

Team Kyadondo under head coach Anthony Ssekitto will dwell upon goalkeeper Enock Kibuka, Yuda Ddumba, Christoper Tebandeke, Bosa Kamada, Patrick Oyet, Kasirye Kibumba, George Kizza, forwards Isaac Ssenyunja, Aldrine Kambale, among others.

Kyadondo is however missing two star players who were instrumental during the group stages; Henry Wamala and Kenneth Kimera.

Kyadondo team that played to a 1-all draw with Ssingo in the group stages

Other quarter final duels:

On Monday, December 20, 2021 afternoon, the first quarter final will be held between Buluuli and Buwekula at 12 PM.

Buluuli had topped the Masengere group with 8 points whilst Buwekula were runners up in Muganzirwazza group with 7 points.

The final two quarter final contests shall have pre-tournament favourites Kyaggwe against three time winners Mawokota on Tuesday at noon before Bulemeezi will take on Busiro at 3 PM.

At stake are semi-final slots with the last four stage slated to be held on Thursday, 23rd December 2021.

The finals shall be held on a date and venue yet to be confirmed by the local organizing committee.

Gomba are the reigning champions.

Top scorers:

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals

Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals

Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 4 Goals

Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals

John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 3 Goals

Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals

Past Winners: