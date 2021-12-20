FUFA Big League (Match Day 9): Sunday, December 19, 2021 Results:

Kyetume 9-1 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Kataka 1-0 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kitara 2-1 Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA)

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Luweero United 0-1 Calvary

Calvary Blacks Power Vs Proline (Abandoned)

Kyetume Football Club returned to winning ways with a very strong statement of intent at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground in Mukono.

After greyish results that witnessed a winless run of three matches, the Slaughters humiliated Nyamityobora 9-1 in a one sided contest played under freezing weather conditions.

Former Uganda U-17 player Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda was the star player on the day, scoring a hat-trick.

Left footed forward Ezra Kaye Kizito (brace), Steven Kabuye, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Rahumatah Kagimu and David Oyeda added the other goals to galvanize the massive victory, arguably the biggest in the second tier division this season thus far.

FUFA Big League joint top scorer Clinton Kamugisha scored the consolation for Nyamityobora, granting the score-sheet a respectable worthy second look.

The win helped Kyetume put to an end a three match win-less streak as they climbed to 5th on the 11 team log with 11 points.

Meanwhile, table leaders Kataka edged visiting Ndejje University 1-0 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa got the priceless strike two minute after the hour mark.

Kataka swiftly recovered from the 1-0 loss on the road away to Calvary to record their 5th win in 8 wins to tally 17 points, establishing a three point’s lead from the two joint second placed clubs; Kitara and Calvary (14 points apiece).

Elsewhere, Kitara registered a successive home win with a 2-1 result over off colour Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

MYDA remains bottom placed with just 4 points off 8 matches.

Luweero United lost 1-0 to visiting Calvary at the Kosovo playground in Luweero.

The contest between Blacks Power and Proline was abandoned after the visitors could not raise a team of more than 7 players following unfortunate injuries.

Match day 10 returns on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 at various venues.

Next Fixtures:

Match Day 10 (Thursday, 23rd December 2021):

MYDA Vs Maroons – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Calvary Vs Kitara – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Proline Vs Kyetume – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Ndejje University Vs Luweero United – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo

Blacks Power Vs Kataka – Akiibua Memorial Stadium, Lira

Top scorers: