FUFA Big League (Match Day 9): Sunday, December 19, 2021 Results:

Kataka 1-0 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Kyetume 9-1 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Luweero United 0-1 Calvary

Calvary Kitara 2-1 Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA)

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Blacks Power Vs Proline (Abandoned at half time with Blacks Power leading 1-0)

Kataka Football Club extended their lead aloft the FUFA Big League table standings to three points after a hard fought 1-0 win over Ndejje University 1-0 at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Sunday, 19th December 2021.

Emmanuel “Messi” Mukisa scored the day’s only goal in the 62nd minute.

Kataka jealously protected their lead until the closing stages of the match, swiftly recovering from the 1-0 loss on the road away to Calvary.

This was the 5th for Godfrey Awachango’s win in 8 matches to tally 17 points, establishing a three point’s lead from the two joint second placed clubs; Kitara and Calvary (14 points apiece).

Kataka goalkeeper Edward “Nuer” Kasibante foils a move by Ndejje University at Mbale Municipal Stadium (Credit: Ndejje University FC Media)

Kyetume Football Club humiliated Nyamityobora 9-1 in a one sided duel at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground in Mukono under freezing weather conditions.

Former Uganda U-17 player Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda was the star player on the day, scoring a hat-trick.

Left footed forward Ezra Kaye Kizito (brace), Steven Kabuye, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Rahumatah Kagimu and David Oyeda added the other goals to galvanize the massive victory, arguably the biggest in the second tier division this season.

FUFA Big League joint top scorer Clinton Kamugisha scored the consolation for Nyamityobora, granting the score-sheet a respectable worthy second look.

The win helped Kyetume put to an end a three match win-less streak as they climbed to 5th on the 11 team log with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Kitara registered a successive home win with a 2-1 result over off colour Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

MYDA remains bottom placed with just 4 points off 8 matches.

Luweero United lost 1-0 to visiting Calvary at the Kosovo playground in Luweero.

The match between Blacks Power and Proline was abandoned after the visitors could not raise a team of more than 7 players following unfortunate injuries.

Match day 10 returns on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 at various venues.

Next Fixtures:

Match Day 10 (Thursday, 23 rd December 2021):

December 2021): MYDA Vs Maroons – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Calvary Vs Kitara – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Proline Vs Kyetume – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Ndejje University Vs Luweero United – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo

Blacks Power Vs Kataka – Akiibua Memorial Stadium, Lira

