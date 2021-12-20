Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals):

Monday, 20th December:

12 PM : Buluuli Vs Buwekula

: Buluuli Vs Buwekula 3 PM: Buddu Vs Kyadondo

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota

Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru – Kyaggwe Ssaza

The first quarter final of the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament gets underway between Buluuli and Buwekula at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, December 20, 2021.

Both teams returned to the center after the mandatory COVID-19 test

Buluuli topped the Masengere group with 8 points whilst Buwekula were runners up in Muganzirwazza group with 7 points.

Peter Ssibo, head coach of Buluuli Ssaza

Talking Points:

Under head coach Peter Ssibo, Buluuli will need the safe hands and gloves of goalkeeper Salim Abudallah Ssekamwa.

Other important platers include captain Lawrence Kakande, Derrick Kaija, Johnson Ssenyonga, John Innocent Kisolo, defender Abdul Malik, Ibrahim Farid Ssekyanzi, Richard Kiberu, Vicent Barwenda among others.

Buluuli will miss the services of their star forward John Paul Ddembe who reportedly went missing from the team camp in Nakasongola.

Buluuli players

We shall give our best against Buwekula. Knock out games are do or die affairs. Peter Ssibo, Buluuli head coach

Buweekula:

The Mubende based team has great players as the tournament joint top scorer Isaac Musiima, Is goalkeeper Patrick Mubiru, Alex Kizito, Benard Alijuna, Raymond Marvin Witakire, Fahad Jumbe, Shafik Kakande, Lucky Johnson Kasaija and Stuart Otuunu, among others.

Isaac Musiima (shirt 10) celebrates with Lucky Johnson Kassajja after a Buwekula goal

Other quarter final duels:

On Monday, December 20, 2021 afternoon, former winners Buddu shall take on Kyadondo at 3 PM.

The final two quarter final contests shall have pre-tournament favourites Kyaggwe against three time winners Mawokota on Tuesday at noon before Bulemeezi will take on Busiro at 3 PM.

Buwekula head coach Frank Mulindwa (standing) with the rest of the technical team members

At stake are semi-final slots with the last four stage slated to be held on Thursday, 23rd December 2021.

The finals shall be held on a date and venue yet to be confirmed by the local organizing committee.

Gomba are the reigning champions.

Top scorers:

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals

Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals

Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 4 Goals

Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals

John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 3 Goals

Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals

Past Winners: