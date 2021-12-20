Tuesday December 21, 2021

Buhinga stadium, Fortportal 3pm

Tooro United and Police face off at Buhinga in the bottom of the table clash with either targeting maximum points to enlighten chances of survival.

Edward Golola is in charge of Tooro United

The hosts have not picked a single point in their last nine outings while the visitors only managed their first season win on Saturday at home to fellow strugglers Busoga United.

Edward Golola who missed his side’s narrow defeat at Vipers could return to the bench and will hope his side carries the same character exhibited at Kitende on Saturday.

Denis Ojara and Marvin Oshaba

Forwards Marvin Oshaba and skipper Denis Ojera will be key for the hosts if they are to end a losing streak that stretches to nine games at the moment.

Meanwhile, Police who are without coach Abdallah Mubiru in the dugout want to build on the win over Busoga United.

Tonny Mawejje is tackled by Soltilo Bright Stars defender Allan Katwe (Credit: John Batanudde)

“It’s that win that we want to use as a spark to ignite our season,” said skipper Tonny Mawejje.

The onus will be on forwards Herman Wasswa, Brian Muruli and Juma Balinya to look for the desired goals.

Key Stats:

Tooro United has won 7 of the past 14 league meetings, lost 6 and the other is a draw.

While at home, Tooro has won 4 and lost 3 of the meetings since 2014.