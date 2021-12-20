Tuesday December 21, 2021

Kavumba Recreation Centre, Wakiso 3pm

Vipers have an opportunity to trim the gap between them and leaders KCCA to one but must beat Soltilo Bright Stars.

The two sides lock horns at Kavumba Recreation Ground in a battle of divergent missions.

Soltilo Bright Stars XI Vs Busoga United (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bright Stars want to move further away from the relegation zone while Vipers aim to get closer to the summit.

Simon Mugerwa is aware of the threat posed by the four-time champions but wants to use home advantage to its best.

“We know Vipers is a big team but we want to utilise our home advantage and get all points,” he said adding that his boys will be motivated by their recent two clean sheets.

“At the back, we have improved and kept two successive clean sheets and we hope to have the efficiency in conversion of the many chances we create.”

Yunus Sentamu (right) takes on former teammate Deus Bukenya, now at Express (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

The hosts who sit 13th on the table with 7 points will rely on former Venom Joseph Janjali, Nelson Senkatuka and returning James Angu to break the Vipers’ backline.

Vipers who struggled to beat whipping boys Tooro United are to miss the services of assistant coach Alex Cardoso who flew out of the country but that won’t matter if Ceaser Mazonki, Milton Karisa and Yunus Sentamu show up with lethal boots.

Key Stats

Vipers are unbeaten against Soltilo Bright Stars in the past 15 league meetings (W 8, D7)

Vipers have won 4 of the past 8 away games to Bright Stars including the previous two visits.