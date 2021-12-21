Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals): Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota

Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Monday, 20th December:

Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

The final quarter final for the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament kicks off by 3 PM between Kyaggwe and Mawokota at the FUFA Technical Center on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Whereas Bulemeezi is seeking for the third title after the 2012 and 2019 heroics, Busiro is fighting for their first ever championship.

At stake is a semi-final slot as the two sides lock-horns on Tuesday afternoon.

Bulemeezi will still miss the services of their head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa as he is engaged with Soltilo Bright Stars as they take on Vipers on the same day at Kavumba in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Yusuf Kinene, Bulemeezi assistant coach

Perhaps in Mugerwa’s absence, his assistant Yusuf “Senior” Kinene will still take full charge of the team like he has done in all the all group stage matches.

At Busiro, head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu joins heads together with his assistant Ronald Ssali and the team manager Moore Mujjuzi to form a formidable partnership.

Busiro team officials – L to R: Simon Ddungu (head coach), Ronald Ssali (assistant coach), Thomas Moore Mujjuzi (team manager) and Sarah Nanyonjo (team doctor)

A cautious and tactical battle awaits this encounter as both sides have extremely talented vis-à-vis young players.

“I will approach the game with caution. It is knock out and we know what is at stake. We are set for a physical and intellectual encounter as well” Kinene spoke on the match eve.

Key players:

Bulemeezi’s squad has a blend of the experienced and the youthful.

Goalkeeper Tonny Atugonza, roving right back Rodgers Ssenbwodywa, Douglas Kizza, Oscar Kizza, captain Simon Katumba, Sharif Nsereko, Gabriel Elagu, Hakimu Muzannyi, John Ben Nakibinge, Mahad Kabogooza, Godfrey Alijole, Enock Nsumba, Umar Kayemba, Masuudi Kafumbe, Benardo Katerega and Hamuza Ssempa are all available.

Katumba and Kateregga are fit enough after sitting out the last group game against Ssese.

Tonny Atongonza, Bulemeezi goalkeeper

Team Busiro will bank on the experience of diminutive goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba, Disty Mubiru, Bruno Mukwaaya, Ivan Eriga, Shafik Isma, Robert Ssentongo, Rogers Adriko, Francis Ogwang, Hakim Mutebi, Herbert Kibirango, Ibrahim Kasenge, Amuza Kalubwali, towering goalkeeper James Junior Tukei, Ivan “Kanda” Agamile, Shaban Kayongo and the young defender Reagan Kasumba as well as a new key addition; Hassan Mubiru.

Busiro’s Ivan Eriga clears the ball

The third quarter final will kick off at noon between Kyaggwe and three time Masaza Cup winners Mawokota at the same venue.

Semi-final contests:

The victor from the Bulemeezi and Busiro clash shall face Buddu on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 in one of the semi-final matches.

Buddu humbled Kyadondo 2-1 in the quarter finals. Geofrey Gaganga and Bruno Bunyaga scored for Buddu whilst Patrick Oyetti got the consolation for Kyadondo.

Buweekula awaits the winner between Mawokota and Kyaggwe.

Buweekula whipped Buluuli 3-0 in the one sided quarter final with Ismail Tamubula on target twice and captain Shafik Kakande adding the other goal.

The final of this year’s championship will be played on a future date and venue to be confirmed.

Bulemeezi players celebrate a goal

Top scorers:

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals

Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals

Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 4 Goals

Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals

John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals

Past Winners: