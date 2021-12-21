Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals):

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

Kyaggwe 2 (2) – 2 (3) Mawokota

Mawokota Bulemeezi 2-1 Busiro

Monday, 20th December:

Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Busiro will wait a little longer to clinch their maiden title in the Buganda Masaza Cup football competition.

This comes after Bulemeezi recovered from a goal down to outsmart Busiro 2-1 during the last quarter final match of the 2021 tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Ibrahim Kasenge gave Busiro Busiro the early lead on just four minutes.

Kasenge finished from close range past the advancing goalkeeper Tonny Atugonza following the spade work of Hakim Mutebi.

Busiro lost the services of experienced defender Edward Disty Mubiru through injury with teenager Reagan Kasumba taking his place on 18 minutes.

Busiro’s Hassan Mubiru celebrates a goal against Bulemeezi at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Forward Hakiramu Muzanyi headed home the equalizer on the stroke of half time off a well delivered cross from roving right back Rogers Ssebyondya as the two sides shared the spoils by the mandatory half time recess.

With the game destined for post-match penalties, Bulemeezi had other ideas altogether.

Fast paced forward John Ben Nakibinge finished off a quick counter attack to beat goalkeeper Adadi Mutumba for the winning goal in the third minute of the five added.

The final whistle by referee Steven Kimayo was well celebrated by the Bulemeezi players as well as officials present at Njeru and hundreds of fans following on television.

Bulemeezi will face Buddu on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 in the second semi-final.

The first semi-final will be played between Mawokota and Buweekula.

Mawokota eliminated Kyaggwe 3-2 in post-match penalties after a 2-all draw.

Isaac Ofoyrwoth and Tonny Kiberu scored for Mawokota in normal time while Gerald “Mwenda” Ogwetti and Simon Tabu Oryem were on target for Kyaggwe.

This edition’s finals will be played at a venue and date yet to be confirmed.

Bulemeezi XI Vs Busiro

Team Line Ups:

Bulemeezi XI: Tonny Atugonza (G.K), Rodgers Ssebyondya, Douglas Kizza Lule, Godfrey Alijole, Mahad Kabogoza, Sulaiman Ssesazzi, Sharif Nsereko, Gabriel Eragu, Hakiramu Muzannyi, John Ben Nakibinge, Simon Katumba (Captain)

Subs: Enock Nsumba, Masuudi Kafumbe, Umar Kayemba, Peter Kalvin Emayu, Benaldo Kateregga

Bulemeezi subsitute players and officials

Team officials:

Head coach: Yusuf Kinene

Yusuf Kinene Goalkeeping coach : Abbey Yiga

: Abbey Yiga Team manager: Andrew Walakira

Busiro XI Vs Bulemeezi

Busiro XI: Adad Mutumba (G.K), Edward Disty Mubiru, Ivan Eriga, Robert Ssentongo, Isma Shafik, Rogers Adriko, Francis Ogwang, Hakim Mutebi, Hassan Mubiru,Ibrahim Kasenge, Hamuza Kalibwaali

Subs: James Junior Tukei (G.K), Samir Mudiba, Herbert Kibirango, Bruno Mukwaaya, Reagan Kasumba

Busiro team officials and subsistute players prior to kick off

Team officials:

Head coach: Simon Ddungu

Simon Ddungu Assistant coach : Ronald Ssali

: Ronald Ssali Team Doctor : Sarah Nanyonjo

: Sarah Nanyonjo Team manager: Thomas Moore Mujuuzi

Match officials with the Busiro and Bulemeezi captains

Match officials:

Center Referee: Steven Kimayo

Steven Kimayo Assistant Referee 1: Michael Kalule

Michael Kalule Assistant Referee 2: Brianson Musisi

Brianson Musisi Fourth official: Vincent Kavuma

Vincent Kavuma Referee Assessor: Samuel Kayondo

Samuel Kayondo Match Commissioner: Owek. Hassan Kiyemba

Top scorers:

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals

Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 4 Goals

Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals

John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals

Gerald Ogwetti (Busiro) – 3 Goals