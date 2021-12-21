Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarterfinals)
Tuesday, 21st December 2021:
- Kyaggwe 2 (2) – 2 (3) Mawokota
- Bulemeezi 2-1 Busiro
Monday, 20th December:
- Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula
- Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo
Three-time Masaza Cup winners Mawokota advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 edition after knocking out Kyaggwe on Tuesday, 21st December.
Mawokota triumphed 3-2 in a tense post-match penalty shoot-out after normal time had ended 2 goals apiece.
Winners of the championship in 2005, 2007, and 2013, Mawokota recovered from a goal down to take the lead 2-1 at some stage before squandering the opportunity to force the penalty shoot-out.
Gerald Ogwetti gave Kyaggwe the lead on 25 minutes after a well-converted penalty. The penalty was awarded for a foul by the goalkeeper Patrick Emojong on Ogwetti during a head-on collision that left the two players bruised.
Emojong was replaced on the half-hour mark by Eric Ssengendo.
Winger Isaac Ofoyrwoth brought the game level with a decent tap-in after 48 minutes.
Forward Tonny Kiberu doubled Mawokota’s lead, his fourth goal of the campaign in the 65th minute.
The joy was short-lived when Kyaggwe’s roving right-back scored from over 40 yards three minutes later for the equalizer.
With no further goal, the game headed to spot-kicks that Mawkota won 3-2.
Brian Kasule and Oryem scored for Kyaggwe with teenager Enock Luyima and Lawrence Kambugu failing to find the back of the net.
Pius Ssebuleme, Faizo Matovu, and Allan Oyirwoth scored for the triumphant Mawokota side that had captain Mike Kintu blasting over his kick.
Mawokota will now face Buweekula in Thursday’s semifinal.
The other semifinal contest shall witness Buddu against Bulemeezi. Bulemeezi recovered from a goal down to out-smart Busiro 2-1 during the second semifinal on Tuesday.
Team Line Ups:
Kyaggwe XI: Arafat Otim (G.K), Simon Peter Tabu, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Ashraf Magembe, Dirisa Masembe, Kennedy Ben Junior Kirembeka, David Toko, Gerald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi (Captain), Denis Kalanzi
Subs: Jibril Nsimbe, Vincent Mulema, Ashiraf Masiga, Bashir Ssenyonga, Lawrence Kambugu
Team officials:
- Head coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza
- Assistant coach: Michael Kabali
- Goalkeeping coach: Davis Nono Ssozi
Mawokota XI: Patrick Emojong (G.K), Nicholas Jjonga, Faizo Matovu, Arnold Odongo, Mike Kintu (Captain), Saidi Mayanja, Isaac Ofoyrwoth, Joel Opio, Tonny Kiberu, Pius Ssebulime, Angello Kizza
Subs: Eric Ssengendo, Lazaro Bwambale, Dan Kazibwe, Allan Oyirwoth, Godfrey Ssekibengo
Team officials:
- Head coach: Richard Malinga
- Assistant coach: Frank Zaga man
- Team Doctor: Patrick Kizza
- Team manager: Swaibu Kiyingi
Match officials:
- Center Referee: Henry Musisi
- Assistant Referee 1: Mustafa Mafumu
- Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe
- Fourth official: Alex Wasswa
- Assessor: Mark Ssonko
- Commissioner: Owek. Hassan Kiyemba
Top scorers:
- Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals
- Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals
- Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 5 Goals
- Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 5 Goals
- Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals
- Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals
- John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals
- Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals