Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarterfinals)

Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

Kyaggwe 2 (2) – 2 (3) Mawokota

Mawokota Bulemeezi 2-1 Busiro

Monday, 20th December:

Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Three-time Masaza Cup winners Mawokota advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 edition after knocking out Kyaggwe on Tuesday, 21st December.

Mawokota triumphed 3-2 in a tense post-match penalty shoot-out after normal time had ended 2 goals apiece.

Winners of the championship in 2005, 2007, and 2013, Mawokota recovered from a goal down to take the lead 2-1 at some stage before squandering the opportunity to force the penalty shoot-out.

Gerald Ogwetti gave Kyaggwe the lead on 25 minutes after a well-converted penalty. The penalty was awarded for a foul by the goalkeeper Patrick Emojong on Ogwetti during a head-on collision that left the two players bruised.

Emojong was replaced on the half-hour mark by Eric Ssengendo.

Winger Isaac Ofoyrwoth brought the game level with a decent tap-in after 48 minutes.

Forward Tonny Kiberu doubled Mawokota’s lead, his fourth goal of the campaign in the 65th minute.

The joy was short-lived when Kyaggwe’s roving right-back scored from over 40 yards three minutes later for the equalizer.

ius Ssebulime of Mawokota controls a high ball

With no further goal, the game headed to spot-kicks that Mawkota won 3-2.

Brian Kasule and Oryem scored for Kyaggwe with teenager Enock Luyima and Lawrence Kambugu failing to find the back of the net.

Pius Ssebuleme, Faizo Matovu, and Allan Oyirwoth scored for the triumphant Mawokota side that had captain Mike Kintu blasting over his kick.

Mawokota will now face Buweekula in Thursday’s semifinal.

The other semifinal contest shall witness Buddu against Bulemeezi. Bulemeezi recovered from a goal down to out-smart Busiro 2-1 during the second semifinal on Tuesday.

Kyaggwe XI Vs Mawokota

Team Line Ups:

Kyaggwe XI: Arafat Otim (G.K), Simon Peter Tabu, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Ashraf Magembe, Dirisa Masembe, Kennedy Ben Junior Kirembeka, David Toko, Gerald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi (Captain), Denis Kalanzi

Subs: Jibril Nsimbe, Vincent Mulema, Ashiraf Masiga, Bashir Ssenyonga, Lawrence Kambugu

Kyaggwe officials on the team bench

Team officials:

Head coach: Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza Assistant coach: Michael Kabali

Michael Kabali Goalkeeping coach: Davis Nono Ssozi

Mawokota XI Vs Kyaggwe

Mawokota XI: Patrick Emojong (G.K), Nicholas Jjonga, Faizo Matovu, Arnold Odongo, Mike Kintu (Captain), Saidi Mayanja, Isaac Ofoyrwoth, Joel Opio, Tonny Kiberu, Pius Ssebulime, Angello Kizza

Subs: Eric Ssengendo, Lazaro Bwambale, Dan Kazibwe, Allan Oyirwoth, Godfrey Ssekibengo

Mawokota officials

Team officials:

Head coach: Richard Malinga

Richard Malinga Assistant coach: Frank Zaga man

Frank Zaga man Team Doctor: Patrick Kizza

Patrick Kizza Team manager: Swaibu Kiyingi

Team captains of Mawokota and Kyaggwe prior to kick off

Match officials:

Center Referee: Henry Musisi

Henry Musisi Assistant Referee 1: Mustafa Mafumu

Mustafa Mafumu Assistant Referee 2: Robert Kimbugwe

Robert Kimbugwe Fourth official: Alex Wasswa

Alex Wasswa Assessor : Mark Ssonko

: Mark Ssonko Commissioner: Owek. Hassan Kiyemba

Top scorers: