Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals): Tuesday, 21st December 2021:

12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota

Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Monday, 20th December:

Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula

Buwekula Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

The third and fourth quarter final matches during the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament will be played on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Kyaggwe host Mawokota in the early kick-off at noon before the last quarter final duel when Bulemeezi will play Busiro at 3 PM.

Star studded Kyaggwe under head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza are eyeing for the first trophy in history.

Coached by former Uganda Cranes right back Richard Malinga, Mawokota are three time winners (2005, 2007 and 2013) as they seek for a fourth championship.

Key Players:

Kyaggwe looks forward goalkeeper Arafat Otim (only conceded once), skipper Amuli Mukasa, Simon Tabu Oryem, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Dirisa Masembe, Kenedy Ben Kirembeka, Gerald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi, Denis Kalanzi, Ashiraf Magembe, David Toko, Faizo Kifumba, Lawrence Kambugu, Vicent Mulema and others.

Kyaggwe Ssaza players celebrate a goal against Bugerere at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Monday, 13th December 2021

Team Mawokota has several young and exciting players to build upon as goalkeeper Anthony Patrick Emojong, Nicholas Jjonga, Moses Nyakuni Ayikobua, captain Mike Kintu, Angello Kizza, Saidi Mayanja, Dan Kazibwe, Allan Oyirwoth, Tonny Kiberu, Joel Opio, Godfrey Ssekibengo, Faizo Matovu, Arnold Odongo, Eric Ssengendo, Lazaro Bwambale and the fast paced winger Isaac Ofoywoth.

Mawokota players celebrate at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The winner between Mawokota and Kyaggwe shall face Buweekula who eliminated Buluuli 3-0 in the first quarter final.

Ismail Tamubula scored a brace and captain Shafik Kakande got the other goal for Buweekula, two time finalists in 2004 and 2012.

Meanwhile, the final quarter final between Bulemeezi and Busiro will be played on Tuesday afternoon with the winner taking on Buddu.

Buddu ejected Kyadondo 2-1 in the second semi-final.

The semi-finals will be held on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 and the finals at a future date to be confirmed.

Top scorers:

Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals

Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 5 Goals

Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals

Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 4 Goals

Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals

John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals

Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals

Past Winners: