Masaza Cup 2021 (Quarter finals): Tuesday, 21st December 2021:
- 12 PM: Kyaggwe Vs Mawokota
- 3 PM: Bulemeezi Vs Busiro
At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
Monday, 20th December:
- Buluuli 0-3 Buwekula
- Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo
The third and fourth quarter final matches during the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 tournament will be played on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
Kyaggwe host Mawokota in the early kick-off at noon before the last quarter final duel when Bulemeezi will play Busiro at 3 PM.
Star studded Kyaggwe under head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza are eyeing for the first trophy in history.
Coached by former Uganda Cranes right back Richard Malinga, Mawokota are three time winners (2005, 2007 and 2013) as they seek for a fourth championship.
Key Players:
Kyaggwe looks forward goalkeeper Arafat Otim (only conceded once), skipper Amuli Mukasa, Simon Tabu Oryem, Enock Luyima, Brian Kasule, Dirisa Masembe, Kenedy Ben Kirembeka, Gerald Ogweti, Jackson Ssemugabi, Denis Kalanzi, Ashiraf Magembe, David Toko, Faizo Kifumba, Lawrence Kambugu, Vicent Mulema and others.
Team Mawokota has several young and exciting players to build upon as goalkeeper Anthony Patrick Emojong, Nicholas Jjonga, Moses Nyakuni Ayikobua, captain Mike Kintu, Angello Kizza, Saidi Mayanja, Dan Kazibwe, Allan Oyirwoth, Tonny Kiberu, Joel Opio, Godfrey Ssekibengo, Faizo Matovu, Arnold Odongo, Eric Ssengendo, Lazaro Bwambale and the fast paced winger Isaac Ofoywoth.
The winner between Mawokota and Kyaggwe shall face Buweekula who eliminated Buluuli 3-0 in the first quarter final.
Ismail Tamubula scored a brace and captain Shafik Kakande got the other goal for Buweekula, two time finalists in 2004 and 2012.
Meanwhile, the final quarter final between Bulemeezi and Busiro will be played on Tuesday afternoon with the winner taking on Buddu.
Buddu ejected Kyadondo 2-1 in the second semi-final.
The semi-finals will be held on Thursday, 23rd December 2021 and the finals at a future date to be confirmed.
Top scorers:
- Kenneth Kimera (Kyadondo) – 5 Goals
- Isaac Musiima (Buwekula) – 5 Goals
- Ismail Tambula (Buwekula) – 5 Goals
- Michael Kayongo (Ssingo) – 4 Goals
- Bruno Bunyaga (Buddu) – 4 Goals
- Abubakar Mayanja (Ssese) – 4 Goals
- John Paul Ddembe (Buluuli) – 3 Goals
- Sharif Ssengendo (Buddu) – 3 Goals
Past Winners:
- 2020: Gomba
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Singo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Singo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba