Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 12):

Busoga United 0-1 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) 0-0 Express

Express Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) 1-1 BUL

BUL Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 2-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Wakiso Giants 1-2 Arua Hill

Sports Club Villa secured their third victory of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season, winning 1-0 over Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Stylish midfielder Abdallah Salim was on target for the 16-time league champions with the solitary strike on the sunny evening.

Salim scored a penalty past teenage goalkeeper Delton Oyo on the quarter hour mark following a foul in the area on Nicholas Kabonge by Douglas Bithum.

An aerial challenge between Anthony Mayanja and Salim Abdallah

Busoga United threatened but with no breakthrough after attempts by captain Anthony Mayanja, Paul Ssekulima and Mustafa Anwaru Ntege were frustrated and foiled by the SC Villa defence.

SC Villa would have doubled their lead through second half substitute Goffin Oyirwoth but Busoga United goalkeeper Oyo was equal to the task as thwarted a one-against-one incident during the closing moments of the game.

1-0 it ended as the Jogoos garnered the much needed maximum points on the road.

Action between Busoga United and SC Villa

Referee Shamirah Nabadda gestures after SC Villa defender Fred Gift got injured

SC Villa is now 11th on the 16 team log with 13 points. Busoga United remains rooted in the relegation docket after suffering their 8th loss in 11 matches as they remain on just 7 points, three better than bottom placed Tooro United.

Meanwhile, the city derby between Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Express ended goal-less at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) rallied from a goal down to hold BUL 1-all at Bombo.

At the Arena of Visions playground in Ndejje University, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) edged visiting Mbarara City 2-0.

Captain Shafik “Kuchi” Kagimu and Ibrahim Dada (penalty) got the goals for URA.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants fell 2-1 to visiting Arua Hill at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

Busoga United XI Vs SC Villa

Team Line Ups:

Delton Oyo (G.K), Peter Onzima, Charles Sunday Mulanda, Mustafa Anwaru Ntege, Derrick Basoga, Laban Tibiita, Hassan Kintu, Douglas Bithum, Anthony Mayanja (Captain), Paul Ssekulima, Elvis Ngonde

Subs: Michael Nantamu (GK), Fredrick Ngalo, Patrick Daniel Ekoyu, Ronald Kasamba, Hussein Sajjabbi, Edrine Opaala Mukisa, George William Kalyowa

Assistant Coach: Fred Lumu

SC Villa XI Vs Busoga United

SC Villa XI: Martin Ssenkooto (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Joseph Kafumbe, Kenneth Ssemakula, Fred Gift, Amir Kakomo, Salim Abdallah, Saddam Masereka, Isaac Ogwang, Travis Mutyaba, Nicholas Kabonge

Subs: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Fred Agandu, Benson Muhindo, Iddi Abdulwahdi, Oscar Mawa, Derrick Ssekiranda, Goffin Oyirwoth

Head coach: Petros Koukouras

Match officials:

Center Referee: Shamirah Nabadda

Shamirah Nabadda Assistant Referee 1 : Dick Okello

: Dick Okello Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

Khalid Muyaga Fourth Official: Habiba Naigaga

Habiba Naigaga Referee Assessor: Denis Batte