Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 12):

KCCA 0-0 Express

Express UPDF 1-1 BUL

BUL URA 2-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Wakiso Giants 1-2 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Busoga United 0-1 SC Villa

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Express shared the spoils during a non-scoring stalemate at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Both clubs approached this derby game with caution defending in numbers.

Charles Musiige had the opportunity to open the scoring business for Express with 8 minutes to the mandatory half time break but his final ball eluded him.

The battle for the ball between Express’s Erick Kenzo Kambale with CCA players Denis Iguma and Innocent Wafula Credit: John Batanudde

Arafat Usama beats Express’ Sadiq Ssekyembe Credit: John Batanudde

Herbert Achai and Sadat Anaku had different attempts for the home side but goalkeeper Dennis Otim was fully alert to tame the threat.

This was the fourth draw of the campaign for KCCA in 12 outings this season and the fifth for Express from the same number of games.

This was the 11th stalemate for the two sides in as many as 26 matches.

Brian Majwega (right) takes on Deus Bukenya during the city derby at the MTN Omondi Stadium Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA midfielder Rogers Mato races to the ball during the duel against Express at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo Credit: John Batanudde

Despite the draw, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) remains top on 28 points, 8 points from rivals Express.

Express with 10 draws for each, KCCA has nine victories and Express (four).

Elsewhere, UPDF and Jinja based BUL played to a one-all draw at the Army Barracks stadium in Bombo.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) won 2-0 on the road over Mbarara City at the Arena of Visions playground, Ndejje University.

Captain Shafik Kagimu and Ibrahim Dada were on target for the tax collectors.

Wakiso Giants lost 2-1 at home to visiting Arua Hill at the Kabaka Kyabagu stadium in Wakiso.

Busoga United fell 1-0 to Sports Club Villa at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Salim Abdallah scored Sports Club Villa’s only goal.

Enock Walusimbi and Rogers Mato fight for possession Credit: John Batanudde

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Herbert Achai, John Revita, Dennis Iguma, Ashiraf Mugume, Abubakar Ali Gift, Arafat Usama, Rogers Mato, Sadat Anaku, Brian Majwega

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Ibrahim Juma, Musa Ramadan, Hassan Jurua, Davis Kasirye, Brian Aheebwa, Samson Kigozi

Manager: Morley Byekwaso

Express XI: Dennis Otim (G.K), Sadiq Ssekyembe, Issa Lumu, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Kasozi, Yaya Mahad, Godfrey Lwesibawa, George Senkaaba, Eric Kenzo Kambale, Charles Musiige

Subs: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Martin Kizza, E. Ssebaggala, John Byamukama, Daniel Shabene, Deus Bukenya, Raymond Walugembe

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Match officials:

Center Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat

Ali Sabilla Chelengat Assistant Referee 1 : Hakim Mulindwa

: Hakim Mulindwa Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello

Lee Okello Fourth Official: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo