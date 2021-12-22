Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 12):
- KCCA 0-0 Express
- UPDF 1-1 BUL
- URA 2-0 Mbarara City
- Wakiso Giants 1-2 Arua Hill
- Busoga United 0-1 SC Villa
Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Express shared the spoils during a non-scoring stalemate at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Both clubs approached this derby game with caution defending in numbers.
Charles Musiige had the opportunity to open the scoring business for Express with 8 minutes to the mandatory half time break but his final ball eluded him.
Herbert Achai and Sadat Anaku had different attempts for the home side but goalkeeper Dennis Otim was fully alert to tame the threat.
This was the fourth draw of the campaign for KCCA in 12 outings this season and the fifth for Express from the same number of games.
This was the 11th stalemate for the two sides in as many as 26 matches.
Despite the draw, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) remains top on 28 points, 8 points from rivals Express.
Express with 10 draws for each, KCCA has nine victories and Express (four).
Elsewhere, UPDF and Jinja based BUL played to a one-all draw at the Army Barracks stadium in Bombo.
Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) won 2-0 on the road over Mbarara City at the Arena of Visions playground, Ndejje University.
Captain Shafik Kagimu and Ibrahim Dada were on target for the tax collectors.
Wakiso Giants lost 2-1 at home to visiting Arua Hill at the Kabaka Kyabagu stadium in Wakiso.
Busoga United fell 1-0 to Sports Club Villa at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.
Salim Abdallah scored Sports Club Villa’s only goal.
Team Line Ups:
KCCA XI: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Herbert Achai, John Revita, Dennis Iguma, Ashiraf Mugume, Abubakar Ali Gift, Arafat Usama, Rogers Mato, Sadat Anaku, Brian Majwega
Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Ibrahim Juma, Musa Ramadan, Hassan Jurua, Davis Kasirye, Brian Aheebwa, Samson Kigozi
Manager: Morley Byekwaso
Express XI: Dennis Otim (G.K), Sadiq Ssekyembe, Issa Lumu, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Kasozi, Yaya Mahad, Godfrey Lwesibawa, George Senkaaba, Eric Kenzo Kambale, Charles Musiige
Subs: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Martin Kizza, E. Ssebaggala, John Byamukama, Daniel Shabene, Deus Bukenya, Raymond Walugembe
Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa
Match officials:
- Center Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello
- Fourth Official: Mashood Ssali
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo