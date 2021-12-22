Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 12):

KCCA Vs Express – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

UPDF Vs BUL – Bombo Army Military Barracks

URA Vs Mbarara City – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University

Wakiso Giants Vs Arua Hill – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

Busoga United Vs SC Villa – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

*All matches kick off at 3 PM

This Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Uganda’s capital city, Kampala will be a divide between two colors; yellow and red.

These are the traditional colours for two football franchises in the country; yellow for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Express (red).

These two clubs face off on in a pre-Christmas duel at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Coming to match day 12 of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League, table leaders Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) are on 27 points, a distant 8 points from rivals Express.

Definitely, at stake is the battle for three points for either side with the respective club harboring varying ambitions.

KCCA midfielder Ibrahim Kazindula (right) takes on Ibrahim Kazindula Credit: John Batanudde

Whereas KCCA yearns to consolidate their grip on the summit of the table standings, Express is playing the catch up game.

From the performance of the immediate past games per side, Express targets a winning run following a 1-0 home win against newcomers Gaddafi at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in Kabowa.

KCCA earned a point off traditional rivals Sports Club Villa squandering a 1-0 lead when they fell to Benson Muhindo’s last minute gasp penalty at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Of form KCCA forward Davis Kasirye Credit: John Batanudde

Team News:

KCCA, the home side is banking the experience of captain Benjamin Ochan (goalkeeper), on form forward Davis Kasirye, John Revita, John Revita, Herbert Achai, Hassan Jurua, Rogers Mato, Arafat Usama, Abubakar Ali Gift, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Brian Majwega, among others.

The Kasasiro lads welcome back four of their star players who were suspended by FUFA for indiscipline in the 2-all draw with Vipers at St Mary’s Stadium.

Roving right back Innocent Wafula, Sadat Happy Anaku, Ashraf Mugume and Musa Ramathan are all back.

Midfielder Yassar Mugerwa, Julius Poloto, Peter Magambo, Brian Kayanja as well as the Wasswa duo of Emmanuel and Geofrey Wasswa are unavailable due to injuries.

Wasswa Bbosa, Express head coach Credit: John Batanudde

Express:

Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa is longing for one objective, win and close the gap coming to the X-mas Day.

Bbosa expressed the readiness for the duel to approach the game away from home.

“Express has prepared well ahead of the game against KCCA. We know we are away but our target is one, to win and close the gap between us and them since they are table leaders” Bbosa revealed to the club media.

Express sharp forward Eric Kambale Credit: John Batanudde

Express will back on the on-form forward Eric Kenzo Kambale, experienced defender Murushid Juuko, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, captain Enock Walusimbi and a couple of other players.

The Red Eagles will still miss the services of midfielder Abel Etrude and left back Arthur Kiggundu who sustained injuries way back while Martin Kizza is subject to a late fitness test.

Express players celebrates a goal against Mbarara City in the league Credit: John Batanudde

During the previous 23 encounters between KCCA and Express with 10 draws for each, KCCA has nine victories and Express (four).

FIFA Referees Ali Sabilla Chelengat (center), Hakim Mulindwa (assistant referee 1), Lee Okello (assistant referee 2) and Mashood Ssali (fourth official) are in for this big do.

Retired FIFA female referee Catherine “Iron Lady” Adipo is the referee assessor.

Ali Sabila Chelengat

Match officials: