2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 12):

Tooro United 1-3 Police

Police Soltilo Bright Stars 0-1 Vipers

Vipers Gadadfi 2-2 Onduparaka

After a slow start to the season, Police has steadily garnered steam with their second win of the season, overcoming Tooro United 3-1 at the Buhinga Stadium, Fort Portal.

Brian Muluuli Mayanja, Juma Balinya and Tonny Mawejje were on target for the 2005 UPL champions.

Mark Nsubuga netted Tooro United’s consolation, via a well converted penalty.

Mayanja gave Tooro United the early lead on 10 minutes off an assist by Mawejje.

The joy was short lived when Nsubuga struck from the spot kick via a foul on Ronald Mubiru in the forbidden area.

Balinya restored Police’s lead on the half hour mark as Police took command of the game, 2-1 by the mandatory recess break.

Police climbed to 13th on the table standings off the redline with 9 points off 12 matches.

Tooro United suffered their 10th loss of the season as they have only fetched 4 points in 12 matches and remain bottom of the log.

Tonny Mawejje was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 and a plaque.

Tonny Mawejje holds the man of the match plaque

Other matches:

Onduparaka shared the spoils away to Gaddafi in the 2-all draw at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city.

Muhammed Shaban and Nathan Oloro (penalty) scored for Onduparaka.

Jamaldine Kalenzi Buchochela and Hassan Musana scored for the Soldier Boyz.

Vipers Sports Club overcame a hard fighting 10 man Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

Yunus Sentamu scored the day’s lone strike coming as early as the 6th minute.

Teenager midfielder Ivan Irinimbabazi was sent off by referee George Olemu.

Next Matches:

Tooro United visits Sports Club on 27th December 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Two days later, Police will be home to Soltilo Bright Stars at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Tooro United XI: Kenneth Lukyamuzi (G.K), Ponsiano Segonja, Shafic Kakeeto, Apollo Kagogwe, Julius Pirwot, Ronald Kayondo, Ronald Mubiru, Mark Nsubuga, Dennis Ojara, Edward Kawooya

Subs: Simon Mubuya, George William Oluka, Patrick Serunjogi, Rogers Murungi, Hamis Gabiite

Head coach: Edward Golola

Police XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Joseph Sentume, Tonny Mawejje, Samuel Kayongo, Muwadda Mawejje, Diego Semugera, Emmanuel Mugume, Eric Senjobe, Juma Balinya, Eddy Kampampa, Brian Muluuli Mayanja

Subs: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Arafat Kakonge, Ruben Kimera, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Duncan Sseninde, Fahad Kizito, Isaac Kiberu

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Match officials: