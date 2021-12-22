Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 12):

URA 2-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Wakiso Giants 1-2 Arua Hill

Arua Hill Busoga United 0-1 SC Villa

SC Villa KCCA 0-0 Express

Express UPDF 1-1 BUL

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) secured a routine 2-0 win over Mbarara City during match day 12 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

A goal from each half from team captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu and subsistute Ibrahim Dada (penalty) earned the maximum points for the tax collectors’ funded side.

Kagimu broke the deadlock with the opener on the quarter hour mark after his initial shot had hit the post.

Mbarara City made an early change inside the opening 30 minutes when stylish midfielder Tom Kakaire represented Ivan Donald Otude.

At the start of the second half, both sides called for immediate changes.

Left back Derrick Ndahiro paved way for the towering Arafat Galiwango in URA’s change as Ronald Edwok replaced Karim Ramathan for the Ankole Lions.

Dada replaced pacy forward Steven Desse Mukwala three minutes off the hour mark.

Moments later, URA pint sized winger Joackim Ojera was cautioned for unsporting conduct in the 72nd minute before he paved way for Living Kabon.

Kabon got fouled in the forbidden area and the center referee Rajab Bakasambe did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Dada made it two with a well struck penalty past goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekeba with less than 10 minutes to play.

It was a dream day for URA academy player Kokas Alou who made his debut, replacing the tried and tested Saidi Kyeyune in the 89th minute.

URA defender Fesali Najib was named pilsner man of the match.

Fesali Najib shows man of the plaque

This was URA’s fourth victory of the season which takes them to 17 points as they lie on 8th on the 16 team log.

Mbarara City fell in the 6th defeat of the campaign as they remain on 14 points, same as Gaddafi.

The contest between KCCA and Express during the city derby ended goal-less at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Army side UPDF and BUL played to a one-all draw at Army Barracks stadium.

Wakiso Giants fell 1-2 to Arua Hill at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso.

Busoga United lost 1-0 to Sports Club Villa at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Salim Abdallah scored Sports Club Villa’s only goal.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahir, Fesali Najib, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Mbowa, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (Captain), Joackim Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Steven Mukwala, Cromwel Rwothomio

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Arafat Galiwango, Katongole, Moses Sseruyidde, Kokas, Ibrahim Dada, Living Kabon

Head Coach: Sam Timbe

Mbarara City XI: Muhamadi Sekeba (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa Baguma, Ronald Otti, Hillary Mukundane, Soulymane Bamba, Ramathan Karim, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Donald Ovan Otude, Seiri Arigumaho

Subs: Martin Elungati (G.K), Tom Kakaire, Sadat Nsubuga, Ronald Edwok, Frank Kalule, Henry Kitegenyi, Zaidi Byekwaso

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Team Doctor: Abbey Igga

Match Officials: