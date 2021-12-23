Abdelilah Madkour missed his effort as Raja Casablanca fell to Al Ahly in the CAF Super Cup 6-5 on penalties in an entertaining game played in Doha.

The two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in ninety minutes to take the game straight to penalties.

The Egyptian side trailed for bigger parts of the game but found the leveller at the death with Mohamed Taher turning home a well laid ball from the calm Percy Tau to cancel out Ibrahim Yasser own goal in the 13th minute.

🇪🇬 @AlAhly's 3rd back-to-back #TotalEnergiesCAFSC trophy lift, 8th #TotalEnergiesCAFSC title overall, and 23rd interclub title. Legends.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, both teams put their first five attempts into the net.

Ali Maaloul, Badr Benoun, Percy Tau, Ahmed Radwan and Taher had scored the first five for Ahly while Mohamed Azrida, Zakaria El Wardi, Marouane Hadhoudi, Mahmoud Benhalib and skipper Mohsine Mouataouali kept the score level for the Moroccan giants.

See more 📹 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦:



The penalty shootouts were decisive against @RCAofficiel as @AlAhly lifted their 8th #TotalEnergiesCAFSC trophy! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Tw3ziB0srq — TotalEnergies CAFSC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) December 22, 2021

In the sudden death, Akram Tawfiki kept his cool to keep Al Ahly in the lead and it proved to be the winner as Madkour saw his effort rise just above the bar.