Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) remains inclined towards the essence for education and knowledge empowerment for all; players, referees, coaches, administration and the fans.

It is upon this background that the FUFA Football Development Department has always put emphasis on education for all these stake holders of the beautiful game in the country.

Coaches’ instructors had a refresher workshop held at the FUFA Headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

This workshop targeted CAF accredited Instructors and national instructors with the goal of updating coach instructors of the new vision of CAF Coaching Diplomas under the CAF Coaching Convention and the new vision of FUFA Capacity Building programs specifically coach education courses.

This workshop was graced by the FUFA Executive Secretary for Football Development and a Member of FUFA Executive Committee, Ronnie Kalema alongside CAF and FUFA instructors Mujib Kasule, Stone Kyambadde as well as Ali Mwebe (FUFA Football Development Director).

Ronnie Kalema (holding the ball) with some of the female instructors

Kalema stressed that the instructors are part of the strategic restructuring for FUFA Operations.

He then elucidated the new vision of FUFA in the area of Football Capacity Building.

Among the objectives of this workshop was to re-organize and energize the coach educator group, inform instructors about the new vision and direction of FUFA in Capacity building programs, sensitize instructors on the CAF vision on Coach Education (CAF Coaching Convention) as well as to practically understand the management of CAF Coaching Diploma courses in CAF Online system (CMS).

Some of the instructors in attendance at FUFA Complex

Meanwhile, three CAF C Diploma Coaching Courses have been set to run in Buganda, Kampala and West Nile Regional Football Associations between 14 February to March 25th 2022.

In the same vein, the first CAF B Coaching Diploma Course will begin on March 21, 2022 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Having fulfilled the 8 criteria/ pre-requisite to resume CAF Coaching Diploma at B level and getting approval of CAF to organize a CAF B Coaching Diploma, this workshop was very important step to update and prepare instructors to get ready for the tasks a head. Ronnie Kalema, FUFA Executive Secretary for Football Development and a Member of FUFA Executive Committee