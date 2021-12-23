The Uganda Premier League secretariat has announced adjustments to the match day 13 fixtures to enable Uganda Cranes play international friendlies in Abu Dhabi.

“The UPL Secretariat is in receipt of a letter from FUFA requesting us to adjust the fixture to allow Uganda Cranes travel to United Arab Emirates to play two International friendly matches from 29th December 2021 to 2nd January 2022…,” read a statement signed by Bernard Bainamani.

The adjustments sees three fixtures rescheduled for Monday and these will have title contenders KCCA and Vipers in action as well as record league winners SC Villa.

Match Day 13 as Per Adjusted Fixtures

Monday December 27, 3pm

Vipers vs UPDF – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Onduparaka vs KCCA – Green light stadium, Arua

SC Villa vs Tooro United – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

Tuesday December 28, 3pm

URA vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje

BUL vs Arua Hill – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe

Express vs Busoga United – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku

Wednesday December 29, 3pm