The Uganda Premier League secretariat has announced adjustments to the match day 13 fixtures to enable Uganda Cranes play international friendlies in Abu Dhabi.
“The UPL Secretariat is in receipt of a letter from FUFA requesting us to adjust the fixture to allow Uganda Cranes travel to United Arab Emirates to play two International friendly matches from 29th December 2021 to 2nd January 2022…,” read a statement signed by Bernard Bainamani.
The adjustments sees three fixtures rescheduled for Monday and these will have title contenders KCCA and Vipers in action as well as record league winners SC Villa.
Match Day 13 as Per Adjusted Fixtures
Monday December 27, 3pm
- Vipers vs UPDF – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende
- Onduparaka vs KCCA – Green light stadium, Arua
- SC Villa vs Tooro United – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru
Tuesday December 28, 3pm
- URA vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje
- BUL vs Arua Hill – Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe
- Express vs Busoga United – Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku
Wednesday December 29, 3pm
- Mbarara City vs Gaddafi – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara
- Police vs Soltilo Bright Stars – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo