Entebbe Christmas Cup 2021:

Final: Kawafu 5-1 Pool Family

Kawafu Pool Family Top scorer: Allan Mulindwa (Kawafu) – 7 Goals

Allan Mulindwa (Kawafu) – 7 Goals Curtain raiser: Taggy Girls 1-1 Fimbo Girls

Kawafu Village humiliated Pool Family 5-1 to win the 2021 Entebbe Christmas Cup at Kataka Playground in Nkumba on Christmas Day.

Former Uganda Cranes, Vipers, KCCA, Express and Nkana Red Devils (Zambia) forward Tony Odur inspired Kawafu to his victory.

Odur was among the scorers during the well-attended finale played on a sunny evening.

Julius Matovu, Jamir Muhusin and Allan Mulindwa (brace) were the other scorers in this one-sided duel.

Yusuf Chippo scored the consolation for Pool Family at the start of the second stanza of the game.

Farouk Musisi (left) recieves his gold medal (Credit: David Isabirye)

Matovu gave Kawafu the lead on the quarter hour mark and Muhusin made it two before the mandatory half time recess.

Chippo scored a goal back for Pool Family to create some pressure and tension in the game.

Odur then restored Kawafu’s two goal margin with the third goal for Kawafu before Mulindwa’s late double after decent donkey work from the dreadlocked Martin Nsubuga.

Kawafu also had other star players as Solomon Wafula and Farouk Musisi among others.

Mulindwa completed the tournament as top scorer with 7 goals.

Ramathan Kasirye , organizer of the Entebbe Christmas Cup 2021 addresses the fans (Credit: David Isabirye)

Yusuf Chippo (holding microphone) publicly declared his intentions for the Mayorship seat of Katabi Town Council come 2026 (Credit: David Isabirye)

The earlier curtain raiser in the female gender witnessed a 1-all draw between Fimbo Ladies and Taggy Women Football Club.

Zaitun Namaganda gave Taggy Women Football Club the lead before Rehema Nakafu got the equalizer for Fimbo Ladies.

Tournament organizer Ramathan Kasirye hailed the spirit of all the participating teams, players, sponsors and the fans who turned up to watch all the games.

“I salute the teams, their sponsors, players and the fans who made the tournament a success” Kasirye noted.

The Bulll won by Kawafu Village team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kawafu team earned a giant trophy and gold medals with a bull whilst Pool Family got silver medals with a goat.

All the participating teams recieved certificates of participation.

The goat won by Pool Family Football team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sunday Special’s Madilu shows the certificate won (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kawafu ‘s certificate of participation (Credit: David Isabirye)