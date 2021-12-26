Monday December 27

Green Light stadium, Arua 3pm Live on Sanyuka TV

KCCA are in Arua for a mission possible as they aim to keep top spot as we end the year.

The Kasasiro visit struggling Onduparaka at the Green Light stadium aware that beating the Caterpillars will ensure they enter 2022 as table leaders regardless of what result Vipers post at home to UPDF.

Morley Byekwaso’s men have dropped four points in their last two games and also failed to score for the first time this season in a goalless draw with Express FC.

But they will fancy a return to winning ways against a side that is low on confidence in Onduparaka.

The Caterpillars have picked only one win in their last 10 league outings and find themselves sited just two positions above the relegation zone.

Joseph Kafumbe in action against Muhammed Shaban (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

However, with on form KCCA striker Muhammad Shaban firing on all cylinders, they will have belief of stunning the unbeaten log leaders who have kept just four clean sheets in their last ten games.

KCCA on 28 points will hope forwards Davis Kasirye, Sadat Anaku and midfielder Ashraf Mugume are in fine form on the day.

Key Stats

Onduparaka have not beaten KCCA since their first season in the division in 2016 – they won 2-1.

Since then, they have lost 7 and drawn only once in the past eight meetings.