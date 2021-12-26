Masaza Cup 2021:

Final: Buwekula Vs Buddu

Buwekula Vs Buddu Third-place: Mawokota Vs Bulemeezi

*Date & Venue will be confirmed soon

When Buddu and Buwekula take to the field of play during the 2021 Masaza Cup final, two players on varying sides will be vying for the treasured gold medal.

Either of Buddu defender Abdallah Ssentongo and Buwekula creative midfielder Isaac “Messi” Musima shall walk home with a gold medal for the second successive season.

Buddu vice captain Abdallah Ssentongo

Both players were part of Gomba’s 2020 triumphant season as they guided the Lions to the 5th crown in the Masaza Cup competition.

Musiima has single-handedly led Buwekula to the final of the annual championship with superb displays that have witnessed him score as many as 6 goals to lead the scoring charts.

Isaac Musiima (left) shoots towards the opposition goal

He however salutes the element of teamwork from everyone at Buwekula.

“I want to thank everybody involved in the success story of Buwekula. From my fellow players, management and the fans, we have been one unit. Personally, I look forward working exceptionally hard in the final to guide my team to the desired victory” Musiima notes.

Isaac Musiima (shirt 10) celebrates with Lucky Johnson Kasajja

Other important Buwekula players include skipper Shafic Kakande, forward Fahad Jumbe, Ismail Tamubula, goalkeeper Joram Nsubuga, right back Alex Kizito, Nassif Kamulegeya, Michael Kimmick Kimera, Bernard Alijuna, Lucky Johnson Kassajja, Michael Abura, Patrick Mugisha (goalkeeper), Anthony Kizito Kirumira, Abdul Nsereko, Raymond Marvin Witaikire and Stuart Otunnu among others.

Buwekula is coached by Frank Mulindwa who is assisted by Prince Geofrey Jjuuko.

Buwekula Ssaza head coach Frank Mulindwa (extreme right) with the other officials and subsistute players on the team bench

Team Buddu under head coach Steven Bogere and his assistant Andy Ssali will plot to extinguish the 2020 blues when Buddu suffered a 3-1 loss to Gomba in the finals played at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Buddu’s squad has their top scorer Bruno Bunyaga (four goals), goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya, playmaker Geofrey Gaganga, roving winger Sharif Ssengendo, captain Marvin Kavuma, Steven Muwawu, Gideon Odongo, Abdallah Ssentongo, Edward Namasa, Fahad Nsamba, Isma Lamitara, Vianney Bukenya, Nasif Kabuye (goalkeeper), Jaffer Kaziro, Farouk Sekayi and Brian Omirambe, among others.

Buddu players sing the Buganda and National anthems prior to kick off

Buddu officials and subsistute players on the team bench

Kabuye was part of the Gomba team last season but left camp prematurely, missing the last group game and all the knock out matches including the final.

Both Buwekula and Buddu were in the same group (Muganzirwaza).

The date for this year’s final is yet to be decided as well as the venue.

Buwekula road to final:

Group Stages:

Knock out round:

Quarter-final: Buwekula 3-0 Buluuli

Buwekula Buluuli Semi-final: Buwekula 1 (5) – 1 (3) Mawokota

Buddu Road to Finals:

Group Stages:

Knock out round:

Quarter-final: Buddu 2-1 Kyadondo

Buddu Kyadondo Semi-final: Buddu 0 (3) – 0 (1) Bulemeezi

Past Winners: