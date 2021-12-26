Monday December 27

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm

SC Villa will be out to pick their first win on the bounce when they host bottom of the table Tooro United at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday.

The Jogoos ended a winless run with a slim 1-0 win over Busoga United last week but haven’t won successive games so far this season.

The Blues will be favourites coming into the game against a side that has not managed a point since day two of the season when they drew with Gaddafi in Buhinga.

Petros Koukouras’ side were docked a point following fans’ violence in the draw with KCCA and with only 12 points, they are just five above the drop zone.

Against Edward Golola’s side who have proved lethargic at both ends of the pitch, Villa will hope forwards Isaac Ogwang, Travis Mutyaba, Oscar Mawa and Salim Abdallah don their scoring boots.

Key Stats

In the past 14 league meetings, SC Villa has won 8, Lost 2 and the rest draws.

SC Villa has only failed to score twice in a league game this season – away to Express and Mbarara City.

Monday December 27 fixtures 3pm