Monday December 27

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 3pm

Vipers host army side UPDF at Kitende hoping to win and maintain pressure on leaders KCCA.

The second placed Venoms are just two points behind KCCA who are on 28 points although the Kasasiro have played one more game.

Vipers have utilised KCCA’s recent slips to the maximum and are aware that beating Brian Ssenyondo’s men could see them climb to the top of the log if Morley Byekwaso’s men falter at Onduparaka.

See more ⚽ ll 𝐔𝐩 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭‼️



The Venoms will be back in action Monday afternoon against @UPDFfc. #VenomsUpdates #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/OMFD928Jcl — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) December 24, 2021

But they must be at their lethal best at both ends to overcome the army side that has proved a nuisance especially to the big boys this campaign.

Vipers were unconvincing in their slim wins over Tooro United and Soltilo Bright Stars and a repeat of such performance against UPDF could see them drop points.

Ceaser Mazonki and Yunus Sentamu remain the key men for the hosts but must guard against Frank Iga and company at the back.

Monday December 27 fixtures 3pm