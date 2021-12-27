Tuesday December 28

Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 3pm

It will be third vs fourth at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe when BUL host Arua Hill in one of the three league fixtures on card.

The hosts are winless in their last two outings, contrary to Arua Hill who have won their and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Alex Isabirye wants his side to utilise home advantage to the fullest against a tough opponents.

“The players are ready and I believe we have the potential to win this game,” said Isabirye.

“We count 22 points and they have 21, and each team wants the three points.

“Fortunately we are at home and I think we shall win. I therefore urge the fans to come and support us because we’re incomplete without them.”

Key Stat

This will be the first ever league meeting between the two sides.