Result

SC Villa 4-0 Tooro United

SC Villa won back to back games for the first time this season after comfortably beat Tooro United 4-0 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Salim Abdallah, Nicholas Kabonge, Benson Muhindo and Goffin Oyirwoth scored for the Jogoos as the visitors finished the game with a man less.

Abdallah who picked the Man of the Match accolade put the hosts in the lead after ten minutes and Kabonge doubled the lead just before half time.

Muhindo and Goffin came off the bench to put icing on the cake with goals in 83rd and third minute of added time respectively to run more salt into bottom placed Tooro United wounds.

Andrew Kagogwe was sent off for a second bookable offence for the visitors who remain on four points after 12 games while Villa move to 9th with 15 points.

SC Villa visit Soltilo Bright Stars in their next game on January 4 while Tooro United will also be away to champions Express FC.