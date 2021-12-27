Tuesday December 28

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 3pm (Live on TV)

Wakiso Giants could be with defenders George Kaddu and Edward Satulo for the trip to URA after serving their bans.

Kaddu has not played for the Purple Sharks since match day two when he was suspended for two months after his ‘disciplinary acts’ in the defeat at Vipers while Satulo has missed the last three games through similar boardroom decisions.

Alex Gitta Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Alex Gitta is happy with the duo’s return but absurd that his team will miss key players in the attacking areas through injury.

“We are happy to have the two players back,” said Gitta. “Satulo has been instrumental to our campaign at both ends – scored and assisted so far,” he added.

“But unfortunately, we shall miss forwards Ivan Bogere and Frank Ssebuufu who are unfit for the game and so is Shariph Kimbowa but we shall utilise the available players to get us a decent result.”

Former Wakiso Giants’ talisman Vianne Ssekajugo could face his former bosses Credit: John Batanudde

Wakiso Giants come off a 2-1 defeat to Arua Hill while URA ended a four-match winless streak with a 2-0 win over Mbarara City, a result they would wish to build on.

Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio and Shafik Kagimu will be crucial for the hosts.

Key Stats

In the past 3 meetings in all competitions, URA has not beaten Wakiso Giants (L1, D2).