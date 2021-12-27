Abandoned at 2-2

Protests from the home fans over a late KCCA penalty forced a four thrilling encounter at the Green Light stadium to end in abandonment.

Muhammad Shaban controversial penalty at the stroke of half time had tied the game at 2-2 adding to Rashid Okocha opener that was cancelled out by Arafat Usama and Sadat Anaku goals.

Okocha put the hosts in the lead with a well taken shot after 10 minutes and Arafat restored parity with a low drive three minutes later.

Anaku put the Kasasiro in the lead for the first time in the 20th minute but Shaban kept his cool to beat Benjamin Ochan from 12 yards after referee Ronald Madanda adjudged the ball to have hit Ashraf Mugume’s hand.

However, TV replays showed ball didn’t hit the arm.

The second half was evenly poised but in additional time, KCCA won a penalty after their forward went down with what appeared as a minimal contact in the area.

The decision saw protests from home fans who stormed the pitch and joined the players in protests as some tagged the assistant referee.

They sat on the ground and refused play to continue forcing the match officials to abandon the game after a lengthy period.

Anti-riot police later dispersed the fans with canisters of teargas but game never continued and we await a decision on the match.

What next?

According to rules and regulations, Onduparaka if found guilty by the CPD will lose the game by forfeiture and also have three points and goals deducted from what they have already accumulated so far this season.