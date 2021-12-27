Uganda Premier League (Match Day 13):

Vipers 7-2 UPDF

Onduparaka 2-2 KCCA (Abandoned in 95 minute after KCCA was awarded a penalty)

SC Villa 4-0 Tooro United

In arguably one of the biggest victories for Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, the Venoms humiliated UPDF 7-2 during a 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League contest.

Towering Congolese forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki netted a brace with the other goals coming from winger Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga and a penalty from debutant Emma Munoobi.

Second half substitutes Yasin Sabir and Salim Hood (penalty) scored UPDF’s consolation goals.

Six of Vipers’ goals rained in the opening stanza as they led 6-0 by the break.

In a show spirited display, UPDF pulled a goal back through Sabir in the 51st minute before Hood’s penalty 15 minutes later.

Vipers commenced the game like a side on a mission possible.

Vipers’ Ceaser Lobi Manzoki shields the ball from Donato Okello. Manzoki scored the opening goal (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

UPDF defender Bernard Muwanga headed away a dangerously swung in free-kick by Yunus Sentamu from the left flank after two minutes.

Manzoki headed home Bright Anukani’s opener in the 4th minute.

Karisa doubled the lead with a solo effort; out-pacing Muwanga on the right flank before powerfully planting the ball past goalkeeper Brian Bwete from an acute angle in the 7th minute.

Milton Karisa celebrates his goal, the third for Vipers on the sunny evening (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

UPDF players had a penalty shout politely turned down by referee Asahdu Ssemeere following a “ball to hand” incident by defender Halid Lwaliwa who succumbed to gravitational force in a melee.

On the quarter hour mark, Vipers’ goalkeeper Fabian Mutomobora had a finger-tip save off James Begisa distant shot for an unsuccessful corner kick.

By 18 minutes, it was 3-0. Midfielder Anukani fired into the roof of the net after a well set ball by Karisa following an initial cross from the Yunus Sentamu on the left flank.

Bright Anukani celebrates Vipers’ third goal (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers’ left back Abdul Azizi Kayondo got cautioned for non-sporting conduct in the 23rd minute for a foul on Ivan Ahimisibwe.

From the resultant free-kick, UPDF captain Simon Mbaziira blasted the ball over.

Two minutes later, Yunus Sentamu curled out after being released by Bobosi Byaruhanga before the visitors’ goalkeeper Brian Bwete jumped high to collect a long throw in from Kayondo.

Mutombora was well stationed to collect Okello Donato’s weak left footed shot inside the goal area in the 27th minute as UPDF sought for their opening goal.

On the half hour mark, Yunus Junior Sentamu eventually arrived to the goal avalanche party when he tapped-in Abdul-Azizi Kayondo’s well laid teaser from the left flank for the fourth goal.

Yunus Sentamu (right) in action for Vipers. He scored the fourth goal against UPDF (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

The visitors swiftly reacted with a change; resting central midfielder Ibrahim Wammanh for Frank Iga.

Fast forward, forward Huud Salim took over the place for left back Douglas Oyirwoth.

The goals galore continued in the 36th minute when Manzoki nodded home the 5th goal off a decent cross by winger Milton Karisa off the right flank.

More punishment befell the army funded team when Vipers won a penalty awarded by referee Ssemeere following Mbaziira’s foul on Karisa in the forbidden area after great wall pass with Anukani.

Debutant Emman Munoobi made no mistake from 12 yards by scoring the penalty for Vipers’ 6th goal.

By this time, the damage had been inflicted but Vipers remained the hungrier side.

Yunus Sentamu missed the opportunity for his second, Vipers’ would-be 7th when he poorly finished a squared pass from Karisa inside the goal area into the chest of the advancing goalkeeper Bwete.

UPDF goalkeeper Brian Bwete covers his face in frustration (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

At the start of the second half, UPDF made three changes; Yasin Sabir replaced Rogers Mugisha, Muhammed Kyeline came on for Bernard Muwanga and Ivan Ahimibisibwe was rested for Ambrose Kigozi.

Three minutes into the final stanza, UPDF midfielder Donato Okello got cautioned for a foul on Karisa.

The visitors pulled back a goal through Yasin Sabir following a rebound after Mutombora had denied Ambrose Kigozi in a one-against incident.

Kigozi fluffed a chance for UPDF’s would be second goal in the 57th minute when he failed to beat goalkeeper Mutombora during a one-against-one incident.

Vipers lost workaholic midfielder Siraje Sentamu through a deep cut above the left eye as Ibrahim Orit took his place on the hour mark.

At the same time, Abdul Karim Watambala replaced Bright Anukani.

Abdul-Karim Watambala in action (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

UPDF’s Musa Mudde who had now shifted from midfield to defence hit a free-kick from the edge of the goal area onto defensive wall.

The debutant Munoobi had a grey patch when he brought down Salim Huud into the forbidden area in the 66th minute with Huud scoring resultant penalty for UPDF’s second goal.

With 20 minutes to play, Vipers’ overlapping left back Kayondo shot direct to the UPDF goalkeeper Bwete inside the goal area.

A trade-mark Bobosi Byaruhanga goal from 40 yards into the top corner of the UPDF goal sealed the scoring business.

The reigning Airtel-FUFA footballer of the year shot accurately after being set up by Watambala.

Bobosi Byaruhanga celebrates his long range shot (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

This was the heaviest loss for the army side since their 6-1 slip to KCCA at Lugogo.

Vipers is now top of the standings with 29 points from 12 matches given the fact that KCCA’s away game against Onduparaka was abandoned due to crowd violence (both sides had tied 2-all).

Manzoki was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Ceaser Lobi Manzoki shows the man of the match placard

Emma Munoobi and Bobosi Byaruhanga in happy times at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers XI Vs UPDF (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Emmanuel Munoobi, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Livingstone Mulondo, Siraje Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Bright Anukani, Ceaser Lobi Manzoki, Yunus Junior Sentamu

Subs: Jack Komakech (G.K), Ibrahim Orit, Abdul Karim Watambala, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma

Roberto Olivera congragulates Milton Karisa after scoring the third goal (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Head coach: Roberto Oliviera

UPDF XI Vs Vipers (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

UPDF XI: Brian Bwete (G.K), James Begisa, Douglas Oywiroth, Aggrey Kirya, Bernard Muwanga, Simon Mbaziira (Captain), Donato Okello, Ibrahim Wammanah, Musa Mudde, Ivan Ahimisibwe, Rogers Mugisha

Subs: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Muhammed Kyerine, Yasin Sabir, Salim Hood, Frank Yiga, Ambrose Kigozi, Kipper Luwalo

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Vipers and UPDF team captains with the match officials prior to kick off (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Team officials:

Centre Referee : Asadhu Ssemere

: Asadhu Ssemere Assistant Referee 1 : Lee Okello

: Lee Okello Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

Richard Mugerwa Fourth official: Stephen Kimayo

Stephen Kimayo Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Reactions:

It is difficult to explain such a humbling loss. We had prepared well for this duel but so saddening that we have lost in such a manner. We take the positives from the match like the way we played in the second half. Brian Ssenyondo, UPDF Head coach

My players have mastered the philosophy that I taught them in such a quick time. This is impressive. We implemented all that we trained. We toned down in the second half but I am very happy for the performance from the players. Roberto Oliveria, Vipers Head coach