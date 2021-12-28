Abdallah Mubiru and Wasswa Bbosa have promised change in their communication conduct after undergoing a refresher communication session at Fufa.

The two have been at the bad end of the law following their utterances that the Fufa Disciplinary Panel found to be putting the game in disrepute.

Bbosa was convicted in the aftermath of a 2-0 defeat to Arua Hill on match day one while Mubiru’s comments in the 1-0 defeat to Onduparaka in Arua saw him punished as well.

Speaking after a session organised by Fufa Communications Director Ahmed Hussein, both coaches admitted to have learnt a lot and promised a change going forward.

See more Capacity Building: FUFA Communications Director @AhmedMarsha with head coach of @UgPoliceFC @MubiruAbdallah3 & Wasswa Bossa of@ExpressFCUganda after undergoing an orientation course on Communication, branding, crisis management in coaching, relations between coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/vMuwyFYiIK — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) December 27, 2021

“We are thankful to Fufa especially in the communications department for this wonderful session,” said Mubiru. “Sometimes, we have reacted in a manner which is unwarranted and following this session, there will surely be change after the lessons learnt,” he added.

Bbosa almost echoed same sentiments as well. “It has been a great session and moving forward, I will change. I have learnt that as a coach, I have so many people with influence with my acts be it fans, players and even family.”