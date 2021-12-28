Term it as a blessing in disguise; Vipers’ vice captain Paul Willa accumulated cautions and got suspended for the home duel against UPDF, a fresh entity in Emmanuel Munoobi Sooka was smiling ear to ear.

Munoobi earned his first ever senior start for Vipers Sports Club during match day 13 of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League contest against army side UPDF at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The young roving right back did not only take up the task at hand with courage but also scored one of the goals during the Venoms’ 7-2 victory at home.

Munoobi tackled aggressively, ochestrated play from the back, involved teammates and best of all, he scored the 6th goal for Vipers.

His goal was a well taken penalty in the 40th minute after Milton Karisa had been brought down in the forbidden area by captain Simon Mbaziira.

Emmanuel Munoobi Sooka converts the penalty against UPDF (Credit: John Batanudde)

When we got the penalty, our usual penalty takers Yunus (Sentamu) and Manzoki (Ceaser) had already scored. I asked them to take the penalty and they accepted. I felt I wanted to make an impact in the game and I struck the ball far the reach of the goalkeeper (Brian Bwete). Emmanuel Munoobi Sooka, Vipers Sports Club player

He has since expressed delight upon playing his first goal on the debut and looks forward earning more minutes.

“I am humbled having played my first game for Vipers Sports Club senior team. Scoring a goal was icing on the cake. I look forward working for more playing time. This is just the begining. I am focused and calm but a lot lies ahead of me.” Munoobi disclosed.

Currently a senior six student at St Mary’s Secondary School, Munoobi has also lauded the technical team headed by Brazilian Roberto Oliviera and other coaches, teammates, fans and all the people who have contributed a brick to his football career.

Football is a journey. I thank whoever has helped in my career. Right from childhood through the different schools where I have been to. my academy (Aka in Buikwe), my mother (Ruth Nabwire), Dauda Ssemakula (manager, Buikwe Red Stars), coach Ronald Ssali, Wasswa, Male, Edward Golola and others, current coaches at Vipers, teammates and fans, I salute you all. Emmanuel Munoobi Sooka, Vipers SC Player

Emmanuel Munoobi Sooka (left) celebrates with Bobosi Byaruhanga after scoring (Credit: John Batanudde)

In a special way, he appreciates the Brazilian at Vipers, Roberto, who entrusted him to play competitive football in the Uganda Premier League.

“Coach Roberto has had a great impact to my football career. He got the confidence in me and entrusted me. He has already assured me of more playing time if i remain hard working and focused” he speaks of the Brazilian who has introduced Samba magic at Vipers.

Munoobi’s football journey started in 2013 at Aka Soccer Academy in him native town of Buikwe district.

He graduated to Buikwe Red Stars (then in the fourth division), promoted the club to third division between 2015 to 2019 before he came to Vipers this season.

Vipers XI Vs UPDF (Emmnauel Munoobi Sooka is on the front row; second from right) Credit: John Batanudde

Munoobi confesses undying love and admiration for former Vipers captain Nicholas Wadada Wakiro as well as Liverpool’s roving right back; Trent John Alexander Arnold.

“When Vipers used to host their home matches in Buikwe, I was a young boy but watched all the home games. I used to love the way Wadada played and picked interest in him. He inspired me into the player I am today” he adds.

From Buikwe, Munoobi is officially introduced to the football big stage.

At stake now remains his diligence to serve the beautiful game with sincerity and elevate to the desired next level possibly to the senior national team; Uganda Cranes and in the professional leagues of the world’s best footballing countries.

Detailed Profile: