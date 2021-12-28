Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has called off the trip of Uganda Cranes to United Arab Emirates.

In a communication released by the local football governing body on Tuesday, FUFA cites challenges with flight travel.

“FUFA has called off the Uganda Cranes trip to United Arab Emirates due to challenges with flight travel,” reads part of the statement.

“Logistically, the time available for arrangement of an alternative flight is not enough for the contingent to fly into UAE.”

Uganda Cranes were due to fly out on Wednesday 29th December 2021 for two intentional matches against AFCON bound National Teams Gabon and Mauritania on 30th December 2021 and 2nd January 2022 respectively.

It should also be noted that at the start of this week, UAE had imposed a temporary ban on passengers from Uganda in regard with the escalating number of COVID-19 cases.

FUFA still harbors plans to keep the Uganda Cranes busy with International engagements ahead of the next tasks that include Olympic Qualifiers, AFCON 2023 and CHAN.

Reports indicate, there are negotiations to have friendly games against Turkey, Moldova and Iceland. The dates and details are however, still sketchy.