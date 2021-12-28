Results

URA 1-1 Wakiso Giants

BUL FC 4-0 Arua Hill

Express 4-0 Busoga United

Simon Namwanja’s first goal in Wakiso Giants colours was cancelled out by a second half strike from Cromwell Rwothomio as URA could only manage a point off the Purple Sharks at Ndejje.

In an entertaining game on a sunny afternoon, Wakiso Giants were the better side in the first half but had to suffer for a point in the second.

Tom Masiko was denied by the cross bar after his header beat Alionzi Nafian but Namwanja ensured the visitors went into the break with a lead.

The left back played a one-two with Titus Ssematimba before firing past Alionzi to send the visitors in the lead in the first additional minute of the first half.

URA piled more pressure after the break and got the reward when Rwothomio headed home Shafik Kagimu corner.

The forward thought he had won the game late on but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The draw was URA’s sixth in eleven league games and leaves them on 18 points in 7th position while Wakiso Giants are sixth on 21 points.