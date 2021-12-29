Result

Mbarara City 0-1 Gaddafi

Police 5-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Amos Kirya scored the only goal of the game as newly promoted Gaddafi FC stunned hosts Mbarara City FC at Kakyeeka.

The forward netted on the 18th minute mark to give the visitors only their first away win of the campaign on the day.

The three points lift Peter Onen’s men to 9th position on the table with 17 points while the Ankole Lions who have enjoyed a slow campaign so far dropping to 11th with 14 points.

At Lugogo, Police hammered sorry Soltilo Bright Stars 5-0 to earn a third successive win of the season.

Juma Balinya, Muwadda Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe, Herman Wasswa and Emmanuel Mugume scored for the Cops who are now five points clear of relegation zone.