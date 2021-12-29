1st Ateker Cup: Match Day 1 Results:

Katakwi 1-3 Kalaki

Kalaki Pallisa 5-0 Tororo

Tororo Kumi 1-0 Serere

Serere Kapelebyong 1-0 Kaberemaido

Kaberemaido Soroti 0-0 Amuria

Amuria Bukedea Vs Ngora (Postponed)

The inaugural Ateker Football Cup tourney kicked off on 26th December 2021 and will wind down on 26th March 2022.

This championship is played along the theme line; “Our Spirt, Our Heritage, Our Pride” with the aim of scouting, nurturing (grooming) of fresh talents.

Ateker Cup Logo

Twelve teams from the Teso districts of Soroti, Kaberamaido, Amuria, Kapelebyong, Katakwi, Kalaki, Bukedea, Tororo, Pallisa, Kumi, Ngora and Kumi are pooled in two groups.

One group has the Teso Agolitome (North) with Kalaki, Kapelebyong, Amuria, Soroti, Kaberemaido and Katawi.

The second group; Teso Nyakoi (South) has Pallisa, Kumi, Bukedea, Ngora, Serere and Tororo.

Serere Team

Tournament director Edu Ismail Ojulu confirms that no player from the top tier (StarTimes Uganda Premier League) and second division (StarTimes FUFA Big League) is allowed to take part in this tournament.

Since we are working for development of talent from the grassroots, we do not allow players in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and FUFA Big League. Edu Ismail Ojulu, Ateker Cup Tournament Director

Kumi Team

Match day 1 witnessed Katakwi fall 3-1 to Kalaki. Pallisa humiliated Tororo 5-0, Kumi edged Serere 1-0, Kapelebyong overcame Kaberemaido 1-0.

The contest between Soroti and Amuria ended goal-less whilst the Bukedea and Ngora game was postponed to a future date.

Match Day Two:

Match day two comes on Sunday,2nd January 2022 with six games on the menu.

There will be three games per group. In Teso Agolitome (North) pool;

Katakwi hosts Kapelebyong at the Katakwi High School Playground, Kalaki will entertain Amuria at Kalaki Primary School Playground and Kaberemaido faces Soroti at the Township Playground.

The crowd watching a match in the Ateker Cup

Teso Nyakoi (South):

At Bukedea Primary School Playground, Bukedea will play Pallisa, Ngora hosts Serere at Ngora High School playground and Tororo will play Kumi at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

Isaac Olupot, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Teso At Heart asserts that this tournament besides providing a platform for nurturing talent, this tournament will also foster unity among the Teso people.

Football within Teso region needs urgent development and the Ateker Cup will serve the purpose. Also, such a tournament will help to foster unity among the Teso family. Isaac Olupot, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Teso At Heart

In a bid to groom fresh talents on board, the Ateker Cup does not allow players in the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League

Sponsors:

A couple of sponsors for this competition include Vision Group under (TV East and Etop FM), Jerusalem Recruitment Agency Limited, Jumia, Cake Corner, East Cart and Debonuel Super Market joined hands to kick-start this project initiated by Teso At Heart.

Team Pools:

Teso Agolitome (North): Kalaki, Kapelebyong, Amuria, Soroti, Kaberemaido, Katawi

Kalaki, Kapelebyong, Amuria, Soroti, Kaberemaido, Katawi Teso Nyakoi (South): Pallisa, Kumi, Bukedea, Ngora, Serere, Tororo

Team captains of Kumi and Serere with match officials prior to kick off

Next Games: (Week 2)

2nd January 2022 (All matches kick off at 3 PM):

Teso Agolitome (North):

Katakwi Vs Kapelebyong – Katakwi High School Playground

Kalaki Vs Amuria – Kalaki Primary School Playground

Kaberemaido Vs Soroti – Township Playground

Teso Nyakoi (South):